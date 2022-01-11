‘What a start’, ‘Baller’ – Many Sunderland fans excited as new arrival impresses for U23s

New Sunderland arrival Nicky Gyimah scored on his debut for the U23s in the 2-0 win against Reading last night, which has drawn an excited response from fans of the North East club.

The 18-year-old joined the Black Cats in December, signing a deal until the end of the season that includes a club option of a further 12 months.

Gyimah was reportedly on the radar of Premier League clubs earlier in 2021/22 and he’s wasted no time showing why as the winger bagged his first goal for the U23s on his debut against Reading yesterday.

With owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus present, Sunderland U23s beat Reading 2-0 at Eppleton last night to climb to eighth in the Premier League 2 division 2 table.

The teenager started on the left flank and quickly made an impact, collecting a central ball from Harrison Sohna and calmly putting the ball past Royals goalkeeper Harvey Collins after just 10 minutes.

Tyrese Dyce doubled the deficit late on to secure all three points for Mike Dodds and Michael Proctor’s side but that didn’t take away much focus from Gyimah’s impressive debut.

The December arrival’s start to life at Sunderland certainly seems to have impressed the North East club’s fanbase, with many supporters taking to Twitter to voice their excitement…

