Sky Bet League One

‘What a special talent we have’ – These Sunderland fans react to player’s showing v Plymouth

Published

5 seconds ago

on

After finding himself under pressure last month after a poor run of results, Lee Johnson has come out of the other side at Sunderland shining.

Defeats to Charlton, Rotherham and Sheffield Wednesday in succession saw criticism mount and the Black Cats’ distance between the top two in the table grow, but a run of six games without a loss in League One has changed all that.

Four of those have been wins and the latest has come at the expense of another high-flying team in Plymouth Argyle.

A 2-1 win at the Stadium of Light moved the Wearsiders up to third in the league, level on points with Wigan Athletic and one player in particular is exciting the fans and that is Dan Neil.

The academy graduate and local lad has made himself a mainstay in midfield at the age of just 19 and he netted his second goal of the campaign yesterday against the Pilgrims to add to his six assists for the season.

A clever corner routine early in the match found its way to Neil, who steamed in from the edge of the box to fire his side into the lead.

It was another all-round great performance from the teenager and Sunderland fans took to social media to lavish Neil with praise.


