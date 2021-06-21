‘What a smart signing this would be’ – Blackburn linked with move for 26-year-old: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Blackburn Rovers will look to sign Toulouse striker Rhys Healey if Adam Armstrong leaves the club this summer, a report from The Lancashire Telegraph has revealed.

Armstrong looks set to be in demand this summer following an excellent campaign for Tony Mowbray’s side, and he will inevitably need to be replaced if he gets a much-talked about move to the Premier League.

According to this latest update, Healey is someone Rovers will target to fill that role if necessary, with the 26-year-old having scored 15 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for Toulouse last season in the French second-tier.

So would Healey be a good replacement for Armstrong if Blackburn were to bring him in to take on that mantle?

We put that question to some of our Football League World writers, and here, is a look at what they had to say.

Phil Spencer

What a smart signing this could be.

Blackburn Rovers are clearly preparing for Adam Armstrong to leave the club with such intense interest from the Premier League.

While Tony Mowbray’s side will attract a substantial sum for his services, it’s in the club’s best interests to operate shrewdly in the transfer market and that’s why this link appeals.

Rhys Healey has great goalscoring pedigree after scoring 14 times in 32 appearances for the French side last term, and with the player originating from the North West, it could be the perfect move.

Whether Rovers can pull it off remains to be seen, but Blackburn fans will surely be encouraged by such a link.

Jordan Rushworth

This could be the perfect replacement for Adam Armstrong this summer for Blackburn, with Healey having matured into a reliable goalscorer and proven that he has the ability to take on fresh challenges and not get overawed by having the weight of expectation on his shoulders.

Toulouse took something of a gamble on the forward when they brought him to the club following his string of impressive performances for MK Dons in League One. Healey has handled the pressure of playing in a new league under the expectation of adding goals to a side who had ambitions of challenging for promotion to Ligue 1.

The 26-year-old managed to fire in 15 league goals for Toulouse to help them reach the promotion play-offs in France but they missed out on promotion last term. The chance to now come back to England and show what he can do in the Championship would have to be appealing for the forward you would feel.

Blackburn are going to have to potentially replace their main goalscorer in Armstrong this summer and Healey fits the bill of being a reliable finisher that has impressed at his last few clubs. This is a potential signing that I would be excited about if I were connected with Rovers.

Ned Holmes

Assuming their star striker leaves, finding a replacement for Adam Armstrong this summer has got to be Blackburn’s top priority.

Rhys Healey has had an impressive season for Toulouse but there is still an element of risk in this one.

15 goals in 36 games is a decent return in Ligue 2 but his goalscoring record elsewhere is not excellent.

If I were Blackburn, I’d be spending a bit more to land a more consistent and reliable number nine.

That’s not to say that Healey can’t thrive in the Championship, just that Rovers will be rolling the dice if they make this signing.