‘What a signing’, ‘We may be going up’ – Many Millwall fans react as fourth summer acquisition sealed

After finishing 11th in the Championship last season, Millwall are looking to add some more pieces to try and crack the tricky puzzle that is the play-off places.

Since returning to the second tier in 2017, the Lions have finished in the top half in three out of the four seasons – twice coming in eighth position.

Gary Rowett clearly has a solid team at his disposal but clearly more is needed to get them competing with the real big boys of the Championship, and he’s looking to exploit the loan market in order to get the best deals for the club.

One loan player in Daniel Ballard has already arrived at The Den from Premier League giants Arsenal, with the young Northern Ireland international impressing massively at Blackpool in League One last season.

25 questions about Millwall legends from over the years – Can you score full marks?

1 of 25 1. Who did Neil Harris join from in 1998? Cambridge United Cambridge City Nottingham Forest Southend United

But Rowett has sought to add more experience going forward and he’s managed to secure the signing of a player he brought in at Stoke City in 2018 when he was manager at the Potters in the form of Benik Afobe.

The 28-year-old – who had a brief spell at Millwall in 2013 on loan – played for Stoke just 20 times since his loan was made permanent and last season was spent in Turkey at Trabzonspor, where in 28 Super Lig appearances that came mainly off the substitutes bench he scored five times.

If Afobe can rekindle the form he showed in his early 20’s though then Millwall are getting a proven goalscorer – let’s have a look at what the Lions fans think of the deal.

Keep this lad fit and I can see us doing very well this season. Starting 11 starting to look very strong — zammo (@zammo42) July 2, 2021

Get in quality signing was decent in his first spell before he got injured — char🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@charliehubbz97) July 2, 2021

What a signing! Up the Lions! — Robert Cantrill (@robcantrill) July 2, 2021

Delighted with this one!! 🙌🏽🙌🏽 — Michael Williams (@Mickyblue1828) July 2, 2021

First Ballard, now Afobe and hopefully Saville signing soon. Looking forward to next season already 👏 #Millwall https://t.co/HIR6dZWrHV — Josh (@JoshBishop_) July 2, 2021

Buzzing to see him back 🦁 I was gutted when he done his ACL during his last loan spell with us https://t.co/1ORaXokjlz — Rob (@millwallrob_) July 2, 2021

yeah i’ll reserve judgement but we may be going up https://t.co/yW1h1xw49y — JB🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@Japression) July 2, 2021