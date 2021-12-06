‘What a signing this would be’ – These Sheffield Wednesday fans are excited as club consider January transfer swoop for 28-y/o

Sheffield Wednesday are interested in Huddersfield’s Josh Ruffels as they look to strengthen their squad in the January window.

Understand #SWFC are keeping close tabs on Huddersfield left-back Josh Ruffels. Ruffels starred in Oxford's run to the League One play-offs last season but has found first team football hard to come by since moving to West Yorkshire. 🦉👇 https://t.co/TQvwj9LjVH — Dom Howson (@domhowson) December 6, 2021

The left-back played a key role for Oxford in League One last season, which saw him earn a move to the Terriers in the second tier. However, it’s a move that hasn’t really worked so far, as Ruffels has made just two very brief substitute appearances in the league this season.

Therefore, he could be allowed to depart in the New Year and Yorkshire Live have revealed that the Owls want to bring the player in next month.

With Ruffles having proven himself at this level in the past, combined with the fact that Wednesday are desperately short of options at left-back, it’s fair to say that this potential addition has gone down very well with the support.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from Twitter…

Would be a good loan move. Desperately short at Lb and proven at this level — Ben R (@benridley10) December 6, 2021

Would sort out the issues we have on the left hand side. — Mark Hayes (@hay18643503) December 6, 2021

Yes would be a great addition 👍 — daz goodwin (@dazma) December 6, 2021

Don’t know much about him but a lot of games at this level and desperately need a left back. https://t.co/KJAXB45NbG — Steven Cadman (@Easysteve30) December 6, 2021

I see Moore has already lost faith in Brown then https://t.co/UhZ9ipQjBX — Joe (@_JoeDavison) December 6, 2021

What a signing this would be, don’t believe it tho, a proper left back? We don’t sign them we just put whoever was last in building/ on coach on match day their https://t.co/lk7r8vzRJE — LW🦉 (@liamward_6) December 6, 2021