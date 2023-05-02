This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Sunderland will be hoping to extend their season past the regular 46-game mark on Monday when they head to Deepdale to face Preston North End.

The Black Cats could seal a place in the play-offs if they defeat the Lilywhites and results elsewhere go their way.

Ahead of this upcoming clash, Sunderland have been linked with a move for one of Birmingham City's young players.

Sunderland eyeing Jobe Bellingham swoop

According to the Daily Mail, Jobe Bellingham is believed to be a target for Sunderland.

It is understood that the Black Cats could secure his services for a compensation fee of £300,000 this summer.

Sunderland set out their future intentions regarding a deal for Bellingham last season by inviting him and his family to the Stadium of Light.

Here, three of our FLW writers have offered their thoughts on whether Bellingham would be a good signing for Sunderland while also assessing the suitability of this switch for the midfielder.

Would Jobe Bellingham be a good signing for Sunderland?

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be for Sunderland.

Jobe Bellingham looks a bright prospect in his own right and though he's still quite raw, has shown some impressive progress for Birmingham City this term.

A £300k compensation fee has been touted, which would be a coup for the Black Cats given his potential.

As for the 17-year-old, it's hard to think of a better EFL club for young players right now than Sunderland.

Tony Mowbray has created a great environment for their development and the way that Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo, who had stalled at other clubs, have kicked on shows that it would be a good destination for Bellingham.

The teenager needs first team minutes and joining a big club would pile too much pressure on given his brother's rapid rise.

Simmey Hannifin-Donaldson

You can certainly see why Sunderland would be interested in Bellingham.

He is a talented young player that looks likely to have a very bright future.

In recent years, from the outside looking in, Sunderland have targeted talented youngsters in the transfer market that can potentially be sold on for profit in the future

Whether it would be a good move for Bellingham entirely depends on the game time available to him.

Whoever can show him the best route into regular, first-team football should be his priority.

I have to say, though, it would be disappointing to see him leave Blues before really showing the fans at St. Andrews what he is capable of.

Josh Cole

This could turn out to be a great long-term investment by Sunderland if they are able to convince Bellingham to make the move to Wearside.

Bellingham has gained some valuable experience in the Championship this season as he has featured on 21 occasions at this level.

While it is fair to say that it may take Bellingham some time to adjust to life at a new club, there is no reason why he cannot eventually go on to thrive under the guidance of Mowbray.

The Sunderland boss has a good reputation when it comes to developing players, and thus it would not be at all surprising if he ends up nurturing Bellingham's talent over the course of the coming years.

As for the teenager, it could be argued that he should only consider leaving Birmingham if he believes that Sunderland will be able to offer him a better opportunity of featuring week-in, week-out in the future.