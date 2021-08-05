‘What a signing this would be’ – Stoke City in chase for Manchester United player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict’ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more

Stoke City have registered an interest in signing James Garner on loan from Manchester United, according to Jonathan Shrager.

Garner is a player in demand, with Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Sheffield United keen to have him on loan for the 2021/22 season.

The midfielder is now wanted by Stoke City, as Michael O’Neill continues to bolster his squad ahead of the new season.

The Potters have already made four signings in Jack Bonham, Ben Wilmot, Mario Vrancic and Sam Surridge, as they look to have a positive season.

Here, we discuss the potential arrival of Garner in Staffordshire…

Phil Spencer

What a signing this would be for Stoke City.

James Garner is a Premier League star in the making, something that he showed during his loan spells with Watford and Nottingham Forest last term.

Unfortunately for the Potters I just can’t see this happening.

For me Garner is too good for the Championship and so a loan move to the Premier League will surely be the first choice.

If that doesn’t happen then surely he’ll be going to a club with genuine top six aspirations and I’m not sure that Stoke fit into that category.

If Stoke do pull it off then it’ll be a massive coup, but being honest I just can’t see it.

Adam Jones

This is definitely one they need to purse.

After making a good impression at Watford and Nottingham Forest during the last campaign, playing regularly for both in two separate loan spells, this really would be a fantastic addition to complement the likes of Nick Powell and Mario Vrancic in the middle of the park.

They also need to make sure they don’t spend too much money after securing the £5.5m arrive of Sam Surridge this week, so a loan deal would be ideal for the Potters.

Manchester United will be eager to see him go out on loan so they are unlikely to charge Stoke for his deal and may even take on a chunk of his wages.

Michael O’Neill’s side have been crying out for someone to drag them away from their three seasons of mid-table mediocrity during the summer and if they can get this signing over the line, Garner has the ability to do that.

He can’t do that alone, his time at an impotent Nottingham Forest during the second half of last season showed that – but he would be a valuable piece to the jigsaw at the bet365 Stadium and could on to to make a fantastic impact.

Billy Mulley

It is no surprise to see a queue of Championship clubs, and teams from the higher division, holding an interest in James Garner. He had a decent enough spell with Watford, but then really shone at Nottingham Forest.

He plays with a maturity way beyond his years and his technical ability is definitely at Premier. League level already. He also offers versatility and he is just as competent holding the midfield as he is a little bit higher up the pitch.

Four central midfielder have departed the Bet 365 Stadium already this summer, and the acquisition of Garner would be an excellent place to start. Garner would add some urgency and youthful talent into what is a rather experienced midfield at Stoke.

It will be difficult signing to land, given the teams involved in the race for his signature, but unlike some other teams in pursuit, Stoke would probably be able to offer a lot of minutes on the pitch.