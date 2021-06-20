‘What a signing this would be’ – Ipswich Town weighing up move for Championship player: The verdict

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘The Verdict‘ series, which provides personal opinions from the FLW writers regarding the latest breaking news, teams, players, managers, potential signings and more…

Ipswich Town are starting to ramp up their transfer business this summer as they aim to make the right additions to their squad under Paul Cook’s rebuild.

According to the latest report from The Sun on Sunday, the Tractor Boys are now interested in making a move to sign Birmingham City forward Sam Cosgrove this summer.

That comes after the forward only just arrived at Birmingham in a £2 million move from Aberdeen during the January transfer window. However, the 24-year-old struggled to adjust to life at St Andrews and did not score in any of his 12 appearances for the Blues in the league.

It is believed that Birmingham are now prepared to allow Cosgrove to leave the club on a loan deal this summer, with the forward not likely to be in Lee Bowyer’s immediate plans for next season.

Ipswich are thought to be waiting to see whether there is any Championship interest that emerges in the forward before potentially making a move for him.

With the Tractor Boys interested in a move for Cosgrove this summer, we asked our FLW writers whether they felt it would be a good move for Ipswich to make…

Phil Spencer

This could be a great signing.

Sam Cosgrove has found things difficult since leaving Scotland for a new challenge with Birmingham City and that will no doubt have affected his confidence.

Lee Bowyer clearly has his own ideas of what it takes to succeed at St Andrews and these reports suggest that Cosgrove could be a dispensable part of those plans.

Paul Cook is determined to win promotion next term and given Cosgrove’s goalscoring pedigree, I think that he could be a massive asset for the Tractorboys.

His goals could make the difference for Ipswich next term and so if this deal can be pulled off then I think it could be a great deal.

Ipswich Town quiz: One question about every player in the Tractorboys’ first-team – Can you score 100% on this?

1 of 17 Which League One side did Tomas Holy join from two years ago? Gillingham Portsmouth Fleetwood Town Oxford United

Chris Gallagher

What a signing this would be.

Cosgrove has been unfortunate at Birmingham because he has been competing with Lukas Jutkiewicz for a place in the XI and the target man has been outstanding since Lee Bowyer arrived.

Realistically, the two won’t be able to play in the same team together because they have similar qualities, so Cosgrove may have to leave to get regular minutes and Ipswich would be a great move for all parties. He is a major upgrade on what the Tractor Boys have and should be a prolific scorer in League One. Plus, he has the physicality to be the ideal focal point for Cook’s team.

If Ipswich can finalise a deal it could be one of the signings of the summer in the third tier.

Tony Wilding

I do think that this would be a good signing for Ipswich if they are able to pull this one off.

It seems as though the Tractor Boys are looking to overhaul just about every area of their squad this summer, meaning some new attackers may well be needed at Portman Road for the coming campaign.

Although he has yet to really get going at Birmingham, Cosgrove’s record for Aberdeen prior to that move to St Andrew’s is clear evidence that he is capable of scoring goals, and dropping down to the League One from the Championship could help him to rediscover that form next season.

That is something that would obviously be beneficial to Ipswich, who lacked a prolific goalscorer last season, and given the lift it could provide the club with if they are able to pull what is seemingly an ambitious move, then it could provide a welcome lift around Portman Road, which means this could one worth pursuing for the Tractor Boys.