Championship title-winners Burnley have been linked with a summer swoop for Liverpool attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho.

What do we know about Burnley's interest in Liverpol midfielder Fabio Carvalho?

As reported by Football Insider, the Clarets are eyeing up both permanent and loan swoops for the 20-year-old after it was revealed by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp this week that there was a possibility that the Portugal under-21 international heads out on a temporary basis this summer.

Carvalho has played 21 times for Liverpool this season following his summer switch from Fulham, scoring twice in 13 Premier League appearances although just four of those have been starts.

Burnley are looking to strengthen ahead of their return to the top flight of English football - but would Carvalho be a good addition to Vincent Kompany's squad?

Would Fabio Carvalho be a good signing for Burnley?

The FLW writers have had their say on whether Carvalho would be a good fit at Turf Moor for the 2023-24 season - let's see what they think.

Ben Wignall

Considering Carvalho is only 20 years of age and has been in and around Liverpool's first-team this season, I'd hazard a guess that there's no chance of him signing for the Clarets on a permanent basis this summer.

However, with the January arrival of Cody Gakpo at Anfield it saw his game-time decrease significantly, so you can understand why a loan move is being considered.

Burnley need to be more smart with their loan deals this summer as they can only bring two players in from fellow Premier League clubs on a temporary basis, but Carvalho would certainly be an exciting signing.

If Kompany goes with a 4-2-3-1 formation next season then there's doubts over Scott Twine's ability levels to step up to the Premier League after an injury-hit 2022-23, but Carvalho obviously has that class and has showed glimpses of it in action for Liverpool, so if he's available then it would be pretty silly of the Clarets to not make a move.

Adam Jones

Carvalho would be an excellent addition considering he already has top-flight experience under his belt.

However, he isn't one of the first names on the teamsheet at Liverpool and that's why the Clarets can be confident that they can get a deal over the line for him.

It would probably cost them too much to sign him permanently considering how highly the Reds probably rate him, but on a cheap loan deal, this may be a good addition.

They are certainly in need of more attacking firepower in the final third following Nathan Tella's departure - but can't afford to spend too much.

With this, a loan switch for the 20-year-old could work out well for all parties.

Ned Holmes

What a signing this would be for Burnley.

Fabio Carvalho has not got too many opportunities at Liverpool but he’s a quality player with a massive future.

He was a central figure in the Fulham side that won the Championship at a canter and is ready to be playing regular Premier League football.

In my eyes, this is exactly the sort of signing the Clarets should be making as they look to make the transition to the top flight - a technical attacking midfielder that is a goal threat as well as a creator.

He’s got the pace to be a useful asset on the break but should suit the expansive style of play Burnley have played under Vincent Kompany perfectly.