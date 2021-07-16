‘What a signing’ – These Fleetwood Town fans delighted by incoming player

Fleetwood Town announced the signing of Anthony Pilkington on a one year deal this afternoon.

The forward spent last season playing for East Bengal in the Indian Super League under Robbie Fowler, but has returned to England to join The Cod Army.

The 33-year-old who scored 14 goals in the Premier League with Norwich City in his prime years, arrives to add some invaluable experience to Simon Grayson’s frontline.

Comfortable playing off of either flank or as a central striker the former Republic of Ireland international will provide plenty of options to Grayson who has an attacking contingent made up of solely under 23 players outside of Pilkington.

It would seem Fleetwood are making a conscious effort to decrease their spending on wages having invested significantly in recent years, achieving a play-off spot twice, heading into their eighth straight season in the third tier.

Pilkington becomes The Cod Army’s fifth permanent transfer with Ryan Edmondson also joining from Leeds United on a season-long loan.

Over 300 appearances in the Football League will see Pilkington walk in as the main senior professional of the squad. Age may have erased some of his speed and trickery but the knowledge and experience he has picked up should allow him to contribute heavily to Fleetwood’s attacking output this upcoming campaign.

