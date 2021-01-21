‘What a signing that would be’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club submit transfer offer

Nottingham Forest have submitted a loan-to-buy bid for Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele, according to Football Insider.

Dembele is arguably one of the most exciting talents outside of the Championship, and his future at Peterborough looks uncertain at the moment.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and registered seven assists for Peterborough in all competitions this season.

But the player has handed in a transfer request at Posh, leaving the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham all on high alert.

It is now claimed by Football Insider that Forest have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer.

Forest are in the market for attacking reinforcements this month, and Dembele would add a load of pace and guile to the frontline.

The Reds have struggled to find the net on a regular basis this season, and Chris Hughton will be keen to add more firepower to his squad.

Many fans have been left delighted by the rumour, and here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…

Feel like clubs will want the money now and it may fail because of that. But good to see we’ve gone in — Scott Lee Helmkay (@Helmkay6) January 21, 2021

What a signing that would be — george Thompson (@george11NFFC) January 21, 2021

Cant see this happening at all… — Darren P (@DarrenP42093616) January 21, 2021

Would be a great signing brilliant player — Sweeney-NFFC (@SweeneyNffc) January 21, 2021

Huge if true — Mark Allen (@markallen2003) January 21, 2021

These are the kind of signings we need — Nottingham classic shirts (@woolleybear7) January 21, 2021

That will do nicely 👌🏻 Won’t come cheap if he’s coming from Peterborough though. — James Taylor (@jtweets92) January 21, 2021

Be surprised if Posh want to deal with Forest. — spencer clay (@spencerclay2) January 21, 2021