Nottingham Forest

‘What a signing that would be’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club submit transfer offer

Nottingham Forest have submitted a loan-to-buy bid for Peterborough United forward Siriki Dembele, according to Football Insider.

Dembele is arguably one of the most exciting talents outside of the Championship, and his future at Peterborough looks uncertain at the moment.

The 24-year-old has scored six goals and registered seven assists for Peterborough in all competitions this season.

But the player has handed in a transfer request at Posh, leaving the likes of Celtic, Rangers and Fulham all on high alert.

It is now claimed by Football Insider that Forest have submitted a loan-to-buy offer for Dembele, who is out of contract in the summer.

Forest are in the market for attacking reinforcements this month, and Dembele would add a load of pace and guile to the frontline.

The Reds have struggled to find the net on a regular basis this season, and Chris Hughton will be keen to add more firepower to his squad.

Many fans have been left delighted by the rumour, and here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions…


