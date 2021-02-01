Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Middlesbrough

‘What a signing that is’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to last-gasp transfer deal

Published

11 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have completed a late move for Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano, subject to EFL clearance.

It has been a hectic day for Boro, who have brought in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer, after missing out on the signing of Aboubakar Kamara.

But Neil Warnock has managed to beat the deadline and complete a swoop for Kebano, who arrives on a loan deal from Fulham.

Kebano has made only five league appearances for Fulham this season, starting only once in the Premier League and making a further five appearances in cup competitions.

Last season, the 28-year-old scored five goals in 19 games for Fulham – with two of those goals coming in the play-offs – but he has been unable to make an impact under Scott Parker this term.

He’s now moved to Boro, though, and will look to help Warnock’s side finish in the promotion places this season.

Here, we take a look at Middlesbrough fans’ reactions to this last-gasp swoop…


