‘What a signing that is’ – Many Middlesbrough fans react to last-gasp transfer deal

Middlesbrough have completed a late move for Fulham winger Neeskens Kebano, subject to EFL clearance.

It has been a hectic day for Boro, who have brought in Nathaniel Mendez-Laing on a free transfer, after missing out on the signing of Aboubakar Kamara.

But Neil Warnock has managed to beat the deadline and complete a swoop for Kebano, who arrives on a loan deal from Fulham.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Middlesbrough players ever score a goal at the Riverside Stadium?

1 of 18 Ben Gibson Yes No

Kebano has made only five league appearances for Fulham this season, starting only once in the Premier League and making a further five appearances in cup competitions.

Last season, the 28-year-old scored five goals in 19 games for Fulham – with two of those goals coming in the play-offs – but he has been unable to make an impact under Scott Parker this term.

He’s now moved to Boro, though, and will look to help Warnock’s side finish in the promotion places this season.

Here, we take a look at Middlesbrough fans’ reactions to this last-gasp swoop…

I haven’t been this excited since we signed Mendez laing — Josh Fitzsy🔴 (@FitzsyJosh) February 1, 2021

Someone give Bausor a payrise for this😭 — 🇦🇹 (@rhysmfc_) February 1, 2021

Brilliant deadline day. Worried about defensive cover but some great signings! In Warnock we trust #UTB — Matthew Codd (@mattylewiscodd) February 1, 2021

What a signing — george farrar (@MFC_Faz) February 1, 2021

What a signing that is tho. — Noah 🗿 (@NoahRobson13) February 1, 2021

And sleep……dreaming of the attacking football we are going to have….oh and the play offs — Ste oliver (@steoliver1980) February 1, 2021

Welcome to the Boro can’t wait to see you in action UTB 🔴⚪️ — Robbie Gibson (@RobbieGibson11) February 1, 2021

😍😍someone give bausor a pay rise 😀 — Jordan 🇦🇹 (@Jordanwalker280) February 1, 2021