‘What a signing!’ – Plenty of Huddersfield Town fans react to confirmation of fourth summer signing

Huddersfield Town have completed the signing of defender Naby Sarr on a free transfer, the club have confirmed via their official website.

The Terriers have been relatively active in the transfer window thus far, with Sarr becoming their fourth addition of the summer under Carlos Corberan.

Sarr had been on the lookout for a new club after leaving Charlton Athletic upon the expiration of his contract at the Valley at the end of last season.

Sarr made 29 appearances in the Sky Bet Championship for Charlton last season, scoring three goals and registering an impressive five assists from defence.

The left-sided centre-half failed to keep Charlton up, though, and was among a host of key players to leave the Valley at the end of his contract.

The 27-year-old will now be hoping to help Huddersfield have a much-improved season than the last, after the Terriers narrowly avoided relegation to League One in 2019/20.

The addition of Sarr has come from nowhere, and whilst attacking reinforcements may be crucial given Steve Mounie’s recent departure and Karlan Grant’s potential exit, defensive additions are still important.

Here, we take a look at Huddersfield fans' reactions to their fourth summer signing…


