‘What a signing’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to news of player agreement

Coventry City have completed the permanent signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Brighton, the Championship club have announced.

Gyokeres spent the first half of last on loan at Swansea, before joining Coventry, again on loan, in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old then went on to score three goals in 19 appearances for the Sky Blues, helping them to a 16th placed finish in the Championship table.

Now, the striker is set to extend his time with Coventry in to the next few years.

It has been confirmed that the club have now completed the permanent signing of Gyokeres, after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Brighton for his services.

Gyokeres has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Coventry, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of that deal for Gyokeres, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to have their say on the Sweden international’s return to the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.

I think this is a great signing. I like what we saw last year and he’s going to get better and better! — Rob Jones (@RobJonesPUSB) July 9, 2021

Was great at the tail end of last season, hopefully he replicates it all next season! Play up Sky Blues!!! — Christian Dodd (@doddoneout) July 9, 2021

Great signing to get him on a permanent deal. I was very impressed with him last season. — Russell Peterson (@AnthonyRuss126) July 9, 2021

Good signing. Big potential. Welcome back Vik. — John Williamß (@westterrace6) July 9, 2021

What a signing! — Åvì (@avi_c7) July 9, 2021

liking our forward options this season #PUSB — george 💙 (@lucky_red_zebra) July 9, 2021

Yes Viktor! Top signing 👏👏👏👏 — Scott (@Limes_361) July 9, 2021

Solid buy that..Good one for us to get in… — jim dryden (@covjim) July 9, 2021