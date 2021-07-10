Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Coventry City

‘What a signing’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to news of player agreement

Published

1 hour ago

on

Coventry City have completed the permanent signing of striker Viktor Gyokeres from Brighton, the Championship club have announced.

Gyokeres spent the first half of last on loan at Swansea, before joining Coventry, again on loan, in the January transfer window.

The 23-year-old then went on to score three goals in 19 appearances for the Sky Blues, helping them to a 16th placed finish in the Championship table.

Now, the striker is set to extend his time with Coventry in to the next few years.

One question about every Coventry first-team player, can you get 100%?

1 of 26

Who did Marko Marosi join Coventry from?

It has been confirmed that the club have now completed the permanent signing of Gyokeres, after agreeing an undisclosed fee with Brighton for his services.

Gyokeres has put pen to paper on a three-year deal with Coventry, keeping him at the club until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Taking to Twitter to react to news of that deal for Gyokeres, plenty of Coventry fans were keen to have their say on the Sweden international’s return to the club.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a signing’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans react to news of player agreement

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: