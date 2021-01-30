‘What a signing’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans react as club confirm Man United transfer agreement

Nottingham Forest have announced the signing of Manchester United midfielder James Garner on loan until the end of the season.

The 19-year-old has recently had his loan deal at Watford terminated by United, having made only 12 starts in the Championship this season.

Garner made 21 appearances for the Hornets in total, but has now joined Forest on loan until the end of the season with a view to regular game time.

Quiz: Did each of these 18 ex-Nottingham Forest players ever score a goal at the City Ground?

1 of 18 Lars Veldwijk Yes No

Garner becomes the Reds’ second signing of the January transfer window, with Filip Krovinovic arriving on loan from Benfica last week.

The midfielder is a rising talent, and has made seven first-team appearances for United thus far in his career. He also featured in the Europa League three times under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer last term.

He will now add quality in depth to a midfield which is currently lacking numbers, with Samba Sow picking up an injury this afternoon, joining Ryan Yates, Harry Arter and Jack Colback on the sidelines.

Here, we take a look at Forest fans’ reactions to Garner’s arrival on Trentside…

What a signing — Owen (@NFFC_owen) January 30, 2021

Nice — Mark Allen (@markallen2003) January 30, 2021

Let’s goooooo — Oliver (@OllieNffc3) January 30, 2021

Another midfielder? Why are we looking at creating chances when nobody can finish them. — Stuart Reeve (@PhillyFan1978) January 30, 2021

Another midfielder 😤😤 — PAT SZN (@mAAdTyler) January 30, 2021

Welcome james 🔴⚪ — Sam Skinner🇬🇧 (@skinndogg09) January 30, 2021

Lovely stuff — ᛒᚱᚨᛞᛚᛖᚢ (@Bvsnffcsg01) January 30, 2021