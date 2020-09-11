‘What a signing’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as latest summer arrival is confirmed

Birmingham City have completed their seventh signing of the summer with goalkeeper Neil Etheridge joining on a four-year deal from Cardiff City.

Etheridge made 102 appearances for Cardiff during a three-year spell in South Wales, but fell out of favour under Neil Harris in the second half of last season.

The 30-year-old featured only twice for Cardiff following the turn of the year, and had fallen behind Alex Smithies and Joe Day in the pecking order.

The Philippines international has now moved to St. Andrew’s, penning a four-year deal at Birmingham City ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Etheridge has past experience of winning promotion from the Championship, keeping 19 clean sheets as Cardiff won automatic promotion under Neil Warnock in 2017/18.

Blues needed to strengthen their goalkeeping options this summer, with both Lee Camp and David Stockdale departing at the end of last season, and Connal Trueman joining AFC Wimbledon on loan.

Andres Prieto has already come in from Espanyol, but an experienced, proven player in Etheridge will add real competition to the squad.

Here, we take a look at Birmingham fans’ reactions to this latest transfer arrival…

What a signing!! This squad is slowly starting to come together piece by piece…. not just for the season but for the long term aspect as well. This is a project and Karanka is going to build it. Couple more players still needed though. #bcfc — Michael Edwards (@BcfcMichael) September 11, 2020

Well that went up from the original two year very hsppy😍😍 — all things birmingham city football club related💙 (@bcfcxnews) September 11, 2020

Million quid, four years. Wow. Brilliant business that. What a window we are having. Proper egg on some faces — Benno (@Bluewurst1875) September 11, 2020

What a signing Blues 😍 Goalkeepers tend to peak in their 30’s as well so 4 year contract 👏 We’re a decent striker away from having a real promotion pushing squad here 😎 — Han (@HW_247) September 11, 2020

Can't believe we are actually getting promoted without even kicking a ball… — Jamie Macgregor (@m1ndspeak5truth) September 11, 2020

Great signing! Always liked Neil Etheridge. Dependable, solid goalkeeper. Exactly what we needed. #KRO — Kevin (@Kevin_XXIII) September 11, 2020

It’s going to be weird to having a decent goalkeeper again — Thomas Bolton (@TommoBoltz19) September 11, 2020

centre back and striker and then we’ll announce promotion — Paddy Duggan (@pjddy1) September 11, 2020

Welcome to blues Neil you will love it here can't wait to see you get started kro! — Nathan (@nathancarty112) September 11, 2020

Striker next and CB and I think we have done the business we needed — C⛷ (@Cdxylee) September 11, 2020