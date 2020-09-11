‘What a signing’ – Many Birmingham City fans react as latest summer arrival is confirmed

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Birmingham City have completed their seventh signing of the summer with goalkeeper Neil Etheridge joining on a four-year deal from Cardiff City.

Etheridge made 102 appearances for Cardiff during a three-year spell in South Wales, but fell out of favour under Neil Harris in the second half of last season.

The 30-year-old featured only twice for Cardiff following the turn of the year, and had fallen behind Alex Smithies and Joe Day in the pecking order.

The Philippines international has now moved to St. Andrew’s, penning a four-year deal at Birmingham City ahead of the start of the 2020/21 Championship campaign.

Etheridge has past experience of winning promotion from the Championship, keeping 19 clean sheets as Cardiff won automatic promotion under Neil Warnock in 2017/18.

Blues needed to strengthen their goalkeeping options this summer, with both Lee Camp and David Stockdale departing at the end of last season, and Connal Trueman joining AFC Wimbledon on loan.

Andres Prieto has already come in from Espanyol, but an experienced, proven player in Etheridge will add real competition to the squad.

