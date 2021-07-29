MK Dons
‘What a signing’, ‘League One champions’ – These fans react as EFL outfit strike Tottenham agreement
MK Dons have completed the signing of Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Tottenham.
Troy Parrott is a Don ✍️#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/gqL4p947wP
— Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 29, 2021
The young Irish international is extremely highly-rated by the Londoners, although he struggled whilst on loan with Millwall in the Championship last season and he managed just two goals in 18 games with Ipswich in the third tier.
Nevertheless, there is a hope that in the right environment Parrott can start to deliver on his talent and Russell Martin’s possession-based side could be the ideal place for him to start firing.
It’s no secret that the Dons were keen to do a deal for the 19-year-old and official confirmation of his move came this evening.
As you would expect, the move prompted a lot of talk among the MK Dons fan base, with many happy that the teenager has decided to move to the club, whilstSpurs fans were quick to praise the player too.
Here we look at some of the reaction from Twitter…
What a signing
— Jack (@Jxck_Mk) July 29, 2021
Just give them and Ipswich autos man https://t.co/Xg3Bw7phmr
— omulo🇰🇪🇿🇦 (@odb1912) July 29, 2021
Loved it here so much decided not to get on the coach back to London. Welcome Troy
— jimmyjames (@jjeightzero) July 29, 2021
Are goal difference is gonna be crazy
— Joe (@JoeMKDS) July 29, 2021
Yep league 1 champions https://t.co/eDbhZ7TYvU
— Josh (@JoshNCFC27) July 29, 2021
The signings are like buses at #mkdons!
Troy Parrott joins the Dons on loan from @SpursOfficial
Welcome Troy! https://t.co/uRORlrA0MQ
— The MK1 Podcast (@MK1Podcast) July 29, 2021
Hope we really suit his style of play and he can have a breakout season, score plenty of goals and start to fulfil that potential.
Really excited about this one 🤞 https://t.co/KLfS7j9uKP
— H (@HarryWright27) July 29, 2021