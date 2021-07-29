‘What a signing’, ‘League One champions’ – These fans react as EFL outfit strike Tottenham agreement

MK Dons have completed the signing of Troy Parrott on a season-long loan from Tottenham.

Troy Parrott is a Don ✍️#DonDeal pic.twitter.com/gqL4p947wP — Milton Keynes Dons (@MKDonsFC) July 29, 2021

The young Irish international is extremely highly-rated by the Londoners, although he struggled whilst on loan with Millwall in the Championship last season and he managed just two goals in 18 games with Ipswich in the third tier.

Nevertheless, there is a hope that in the right environment Parrott can start to deliver on his talent and Russell Martin’s possession-based side could be the ideal place for him to start firing.

It’s no secret that the Dons were keen to do a deal for the 19-year-old and official confirmation of his move came this evening.

As you would expect, the move prompted a lot of talk among the MK Dons fan base, with many happy that the teenager has decided to move to the club, whilstSpurs fans were quick to praise the player too.

