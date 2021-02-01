Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Ipswich Town

‘What a signing’, ‘Lambert in’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player agreement with Tottenham

Published

10 mins ago

on

Ipswich have confirmed the signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.

Paul Lambert has already added the likes of Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop to his attacking department – with the Republic of Ireland striker becoming their third signing of the window.

Parrott spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Millwall, but having seen his deal with the Lions cancelled by Spurs, has been loaned immediately to the Tractor Boys for the rest of the season.

The teenager failed to score in 14 appearances at The Den, and is still in search of his first goal in senior football following a tricky spell with the Lions.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Ipswich Town players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17

Canadian international, defender, made over 150 appearances for Ipswich?

Parrott last featured in Millwall’s FA Cup game against Bristol City, but hasn’t been used in the Championship since the defeat at Nottingham Forest earlier this month – with the Spurs man left on the bench as an unused substitute in each of the Lions’ last three league games.

Having been on the bench for Millwall’s draw with Cardiff on Saturday, he’ll be hoping to be involved in Ipswich’s League One clash with Blackpool on Saturday.

Here’s how the Portman Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Ipswich’s third January addition:


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a signing’, ‘Lambert in’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player agreement with Tottenham

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: