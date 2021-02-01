‘What a signing’, ‘Lambert in’ – Many Ipswich Town fans react to player agreement with Tottenham

Ipswich have confirmed the signing of Tottenham striker Troy Parrott.

Paul Lambert has already added the likes of Luke Thomas and Josh Harrop to his attacking department – with the Republic of Ireland striker becoming their third signing of the window.

Parrott spent the first half of the campaign on loan at Millwall, but having seen his deal with the Lions cancelled by Spurs, has been loaned immediately to the Tractor Boys for the rest of the season.

The teenager failed to score in 14 appearances at The Den, and is still in search of his first goal in senior football following a tricky spell with the Lions.

Parrott last featured in Millwall’s FA Cup game against Bristol City, but hasn’t been used in the Championship since the defeat at Nottingham Forest earlier this month – with the Spurs man left on the bench as an unused substitute in each of the Lions’ last three league games.

Having been on the bench for Millwall’s draw with Cardiff on Saturday, he’ll be hoping to be involved in Ipswich’s League One clash with Blackpool on Saturday.

Here’s how the Portman Road faithful have been reacting on Twitter to Ipswich’s third January addition:

Might actually have a goal scorer in the club — r0n213 (@r0n2131) February 1, 2021

What a signing 🔥🔥⚽⚽ — Fynnlay (@Fynnlay101) February 1, 2021

LAMBERT IN!!!!!!!!!! what a signing tho – as long as he plays — WJ (@ElliotWJ_) February 1, 2021

I just pray he is utilised properly and not wasted. https://t.co/NqSWT9oZ9j — Kieran (@_KieranBleaz) February 1, 2021

Let’s hope this bloke can play through balls to himself because he’s got no chance otherwise. #itfc https://t.co/BHEF7ZEVEQ — Keiran Gleeson (@KeiranITFC) February 1, 2021

Very pleased with this ! https://t.co/mAgEnrTkaZ — Joshua Partridge (@ThatsJpToYou) February 1, 2021

Finally a striker 🤩 🙏🏼 https://t.co/k7zssLUWOh — Jamie Besford (@jamie_besford) February 1, 2021

This is incredible, I’ve never been prouder of the club😭 https://t.co/uBKbqGKHe2 — Josh (@Joshuaa_ng) February 1, 2021

This signing could be the one https://t.co/FgKiOsdUZi — christoffer vårhus (@christoffervrhu) February 1, 2021

best news ive heard all day https://t.co/a1VZpdMzr8 — T (@m4x2004) February 1, 2021