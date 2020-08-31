‘What a signing’, ‘Huge’ – These Brentford fans are delighted at transfer news

Brentford completed the signing of Ivan Toney from Peterborough United for around £10m this morning.

The Bees have been chasing the striker for weeks now after they were clearly impressed by his superb form in League One last season, where Toney scored 24 goals in just 32 games.

With the Posh missing out on promotion after the campaign was cut short, a move seemed inevitable. And, Brentford confirmed his arrival this morning on their official site, with the 24-year-old agreeing a five-year deal.

That’s something of a coup for the Londoners as Scottish champions Celtic had been tracking Toney along with many other clubs.

Even though this is likely to trigger the departure of Ollie Watkins, it’s fair to say that most fans were delighted to see the club finalise this deal as they recognise the potential Toney has.

Here we look at some of the comments following his signing from Twitter…

Huge signing, cracking player who’s also a strong physical presence.

What a battle with @mforss_ for the no9 shirt, the 2 top scorers in league one. — HeadlessBee 🔴⚪️⚫️ (@pjheadless) August 31, 2020

Not bad for the once bus stop in Hounslow, more of a bus garage now! Welcome aboard Ivan! 🐝🔴⚪️⚫️ — Neal Goddard (@NealNgoddard68) August 31, 2020

Welcome. Let's get you to the Prem lad… but only when all fans can be there. What a signing! #COYB — Luis Adriano (@LuisAdrianoUK) August 31, 2020

Welcome to the club mate. Really looking forward to seeing you in the shirt next season and am wishing you all the success next season 🐝🔴⚪️#Brentford #BrentfordFC #Bees #BFC — Up the bees (@BrentfordBeesFC) August 31, 2020

He looks as happy as Pontus was 😂 welcome Ivan to the greatest team the world has ever seen! — Little Taff 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇵🇸🐝 (@modforit8) August 31, 2020

Welcome to Brentford Ivan!! So excited for this season – it's great to have you on board! — Alex Woods (@alexwoods82) August 31, 2020

Welcome Ivan! Going to become a Brentford legend! — James Dunlop (@JamesDu00592156) August 31, 2020