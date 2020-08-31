Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Brentford

‘What a signing’, ‘Huge’ – These Brentford fans are delighted at transfer news

Published

4 mins ago

on

Brentford completed the signing of Ivan Toney from Peterborough United for around £10m this morning.

The Bees have been chasing the striker for weeks now after they were clearly impressed by his superb form in League One last season, where Toney scored 24 goals in just 32 games.

With the Posh missing out on promotion after the campaign was cut short, a move seemed inevitable. And, Brentford confirmed his arrival this morning on their official site, with the 24-year-old agreeing a five-year deal.

That’s something of a coup for the Londoners as Scottish champions Celtic had been tracking Toney along with many other clubs.

Even though this is likely to trigger the departure of Ollie Watkins, it’s fair to say that most fans were delighted to see the club finalise this deal as they recognise the potential Toney has.

