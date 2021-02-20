‘What a signing’, ‘Hero’ – These Cardiff City fans react to 25-y/o’s display in emphatic victory

Cardiff City made it five straight wins in the Championship as they hammered Preston 4-0 this afternoon.

Whilst Mick McCarthy’s side, who have now moved to within three of the play-off places, thoroughly deserved the win, they were indebted to keeper Dillon Phillips.

The 25-year-old saved two penalties for the Bluebirds, and they both came in a matter of minutes. Firstly, he denied Paul Gallagher, before getting down well to stop Ched Evans’ effort from 12 yards.

Phillips started the campaign as the number two for Cardiff, but an injury to Alex Smithies gave the former Charlton man an opportunity, and it’s one he has taken in style.

The victory today means he has a 100% record in the league for the Welsh side, and he is deservedly keeping Smithies out of the team right now.

As you would expect, the support were delighted with Phillips’ contribution today, and here we look at some of the reaction to his performance from Twitter…

