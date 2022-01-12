Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Cardiff City

‘What a signing’, ‘Good deal’ – These Cardiff City fans react as Leeds United transfer announced

Published

1 hour ago

on

Cardiff City have completed the signing of Cody Drameh on loan from Leeds United for the rest of the season.

The 20-year-old is highly-rated at Elland Road and he has been involved with the first-team in the current campaign, including making three appearances in the Premier League and he also featured at West Ham in the FA Cup last time out.

However, with Luke Ayling back to full fitness and Stuart Dallas also capable of playing at right-back, it was decided Drameh would benefit from a loan, with the Bluebirds announcing his arrival this evening.

It’s a welcome boost for Steve Morison, who will be looking to strengthen his squad this month to help the side pull clear of the relegation zone.

Most fans recognise this as a good move in the market, as Drameh appears to be a good option for the Welsh side.


