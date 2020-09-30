Do Not Sell My Personal Information
'What a signing', 'Excellent work' – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans left buzzing by transfer announcement

Published

3 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Callum Paterson from Cardiff City.  

Garry Monk is having to work shrewdly in the transfer window this summer, but he’s bolstered his attacking numbers significantly.

Paterson is the latest addition to the Wednesday attack, with the club announcing that the 25-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal.

The former defender has transformed himself into a versatile attacker during his time with Cardiff and scored seven goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season.

He helped the Bluebirds into the play-offs, but is yet to feature for the Bluebirds across the Championship.

Paterson comes into Monk’s squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.

As expected, there’s some delighted Wednesday fans reacting to the news of the done deal.

We dive straight into some of that reaction here…


