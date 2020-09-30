‘What a signing’, ‘Excellent work’ – Many Sheffield Wednesday fans left buzzing by transfer announcement

Sheffield Wednesday have completed the signing of Callum Paterson from Cardiff City.

Garry Monk is having to work shrewdly in the transfer window this summer, but he’s bolstered his attacking numbers significantly.

Paterson is the latest addition to the Wednesday attack, with the club announcing that the 25-year-old has put pen-to-paper on a permanent deal.

The former defender has transformed himself into a versatile attacker during his time with Cardiff and scored seven goals in 42 appearances across all competitions last season.

He helped the Bluebirds into the play-offs, but is yet to feature for the Bluebirds across the Championship.

Paterson comes into Monk’s squad ahead of Saturday’s meeting with Queens Park Rangers at Hillsborough.

As expected, there’s some delighted Wednesday fans reacting to the news of the done deal.

We dive straight into some of that reaction here…

Considering the position we were in at the start of the window, we’ve built a decent attacking unit for very little money. Excellent work #Swfc — SWFC one stop shop (@OneSwfc) September 30, 2020

Welcome to our club, hope to see plenty of those mad goal celebrations soon! 🙂 — Peter A. Løhmann (@ploehmann) September 30, 2020

Nice one callus all the very best playing for the greatest club in the world SHEFFIELD WEDNESDAY F C can't wait to see you play wawaw 💙 — Eddie Lowe (@EddieLo42024700) September 30, 2020

Really happy with this deal! Hope Callum goes straight into the line up! Best of luck!! — RocketOwl (@RocketOwl1986) September 30, 2020

Looks a great signing but did we check his birth certificate he looks more 35 than 25 — Andy (@swfcruler8) September 30, 2020

I'm glad to see we're finally spending smart and aquiring players who can grow — SPYROMAGICDRAGON (@YTlightningG) September 30, 2020

Welcome to Hillsborough Callum! What a signing! UTO 🦉⚽️ — Danny Mason 🦉 (@dannymason1986) September 30, 2020