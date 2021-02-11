‘What a signing’ – Bristol City fans were right to be excited by 2019 arrival, but it’s taken time for him to prove it

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

The Bristol City faithful were excited when Adam Nagy was announced on the morning of the 8th of August 2019 – summer transfer deadline day – and understandably so.

In Nagy, they were landing a central midfielder that had sparkled at points in Serie A with Bologna and regularly pulled the strings on the international stage for Hungary.

A flurry of ins and outs in the final week of the window, including club stalwart Marlon Pack and star defender Adam Webster, would leave Lee Johnson’s squad looking significantly different.

But Nagy’s arrival certainly seemed to ignite the excitement of the Ashton Gate faithful…

Excited to see this guy play 👌🏻 — J (@jtwallace17) August 8, 2019

Great start so far to deadline day 👍im sure this will be another cracking signing. All we need now is a striker! We got 7 hours to bring one in, clocks ticking 🤞 https://t.co/ZRQtbUruqe — Shaun (@BristolShaun87) August 8, 2019

I keep forgetting this but do we wait until we sign @bobbyreid93 back before we announce promotion? https://t.co/0o5YhDQjWV — Ads Lewis (@AdsLewis_) August 8, 2019

Premier league imo https://t.co/yslJBAqffp — Joel Flynn (@JoelFlynn007) August 8, 2019

The Hungarian didn’t quite have the impact that the City fans were hoping for, however, and beyond one or two impressive displays, he struggled to make much of an impact in his first season in Bs3 with injuries plaguing him as well.

It seems it may just have been an issue of getting used to life with the Robins in the Championship because Nagy has started to blossom in the 2020/21 campaign.

The 25-year-old has been a consistent performer in central midfield since returning to full fitness in November.

Ahead of the 2-0 defeat to Cardiff City on the weekend, Nagy had played every Championship game since the 3rd of November – 18 in a row – and brought consistency at a time when injuries meant Dean Holden was often forced to change things up.

It may have taken a while but the Hungarian has proven Robins supporters were right to be excited back in 2019.