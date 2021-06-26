‘What a signing’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Portsmouth fans react as club announce deal for Derby County target

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Ryan Tunnicliffe, with the midfielder signing an initial two-year deal at Fratton Park.

✍️ We've secured the signature of midfielder Ryan Tunnicliffe 🔵 Welcome to the Blues, @RyanTunnicliffe!#Pompey — Portsmouth FC (@Pompey) June 26, 2021

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, is a free agent as his contract with Luton Town expires and he had been linked with a host of clubs, including Derby County.

However, it’s Pompey who have won the race for the midfielder, with the club announcing his arrival on their official site on Saturday evening.

Danny Cowley had been keen to strengthen his options in the centre of the park, so this transfer will be considered a coup for the League One side and it’s certainly a deal that has impressed the support.

They recognise that Tunnicliffe will add a lot to the team and there is a hope that he can be a key man moving forward, for what Portsmouth expect to be a promotion push.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the news…

This has come out of nowhere! We've beaten the likes of Derby, Hull, Barnsley, and Huddersfield to his signature and have now seriously solidified our midfield from where it was 48 hours ago. https://t.co/47NGvIPXlY — Joth (@PompeyStats) June 26, 2021

We are signing proper players! Loving it #pompey https://t.co/PgPlI4rXWr — Forgotten Pompey Goals (@pompey_goals) June 26, 2021