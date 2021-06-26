Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Derby County

‘What a signing’, ‘Brilliant’ – These Portsmouth fans react as club announce deal for Derby County target

Published

7 mins ago

on

Portsmouth have completed the signing of Ryan Tunnicliffe, with the midfielder signing an initial two-year deal at Fratton Park.

The 28-year-old, who came through the ranks at Manchester United, is a free agent as his contract with Luton Town expires and he had been linked with a host of clubs, including Derby County.

However, it’s Pompey who have won the race for the midfielder, with the club announcing his arrival on their official site on Saturday evening.

Danny Cowley had been keen to strengthen his options in the centre of the park, so this transfer will be considered a coup for the League One side and it’s certainly a deal that has impressed the support.

They recognise that Tunnicliffe will add a lot to the team and there is a hope that he can be a key man moving forward, for what Portsmouth expect to be a promotion push.

Here we look at some of the comments from Twitter to the news…


