Middlesbrough

‘What a signing’, ‘Beauty’ – These Middlesbrough fans are delighted as new addition confirmed

Published

5 mins ago

on

Middlesbrough have completed the signing of James Lea Siliki on a season-long loan from Rennes.

The 25-year-old had impressed for the Ligue 1 team after joining seven years ago, but he struggled for game time in the previous campaign.

Therefore, a move has been on the cards and it’s Boro who have won the race for the midfielder, with the club announcing his arrival on their official site this eveningn.

Given his pedigree, bringing in Lea Siliki is seen as a real coup for the Teesside outfit, and it should be noted that the club revealed they had seen off interest from ‘a number of clubs’ to finalise this agreement.

With that in mind, and Boro’s need for more technical quality in the middle of the park, this is a signing that went down very well.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the news from the fans on Twitter…


