‘What a signing’, ‘Announce promotion’ – These Middlesbrough fans heap praise on new recruit after role in friendly win

Middlesbrough completed the signing of Matt Crooks yesterday and the attacking midfielder got off to the perfect start by scoring in the 2-1 friendly win over Plymouth last night.

It’s no secret that Boro had been keen to bring in the 27-year-old and official confirmation finally arrived on Friday morning.

Having already trained with the team, boss Neil Warnock decided to put Crooks in the XI for the pre-season runout and Crooks showed his quality with a smart finish after some fine work by Uche Ikpeazu to put the Teesside outfit ahead.

Even though it was only a friendly, it was good for the support to see what the new addition will bring to the team and Crooks will be delighted to have made his mark so early on.

Therefore, it’s no surprise to see there was a lot of positivity on Twitter as fans debated the new signing following his debut…

