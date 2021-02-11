‘What a signing’, ‘Amazing’ – Birmingham City fans were delighted at recent addition, but it hasn’t really gone to plan

This article is part of Football League World’s ‘Rewind’ series, this content strand is where we rewind back to a particular moment at a club, assess the initial reaction from the fans, and then proceed to evaluate and reflect on whether fans were right to react in that way…

Birmingham City had a remarkably busy build-up to the current season, with Aitor Karanka coming in as manager, and a host of new signings following.

And, in terms of profile, the biggest addition for Blues was undoubtedly Mikel San Jose.

The defensive midfielder arrived with huge pedigree, having made almost 400 appearances for Athletic Bilbao, as well as winning seven caps for the Spanish national team.

Even at 31, there was a hope and expectancy that San Jose could be a star performer in the Championship, which was reflected among the fan base on Twitter following the announcement of his signing.

Yet, it’s fair to say that things haven’t gone as everyone would’ve hoped.

Whilst San Jose has featured in 20 Championship games, like most of the team, he has struggled. That’s not to say that he hasn’t shown his class on occasions, but the speed and intensity of the league has been an issue for the Spaniard.

It hasn’t helped that Aitor Karanka hasn’t settled on his best team, with San Jose playing in different positions and in different formations. And, that uncertainty has been highlighted with the results, as Blues go into the weekend game against Luton sitting second from bottom.

However, the team will feel they have the quality to turn things around, and San Jose is likely to play an important role. He is a very experienced figure, and he will have the respect of the dressing room when you consider the level he has played at.

Ultimately though, as we approach the Championship run-in, Birmingham have had a disastrous season so far, and San Jose hasn’t made the positive impact that many had hoped.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.