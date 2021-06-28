‘What a signing’, ‘Absolutely brilliant’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted as another new recruit confirmed

Ipswich Town have completed the signing of keeper Vaclav Hladky from Salford City.

The Czech stopper has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road and he arrives after a terrific season in League Two, where he starred for the Ammies, picking up the Golden Glove after recording 22 clean sheets and he was also named in the Team of the Year.

Are these 17 facts about Ipswich Town’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Ipswich Town first badge contained the coat of arms for Ipswich Borough Council? True False

Such form caught the eye, and Paul Cook has moved swiftly to bring in the 30-year-old, who is sure to be the Tractor Boys number one moving forward.

Given his pedigree, and the fact that the team were desperate for a new keeper, it’s fair to say that this signing has gone down very well with the Ipswich support, particularly as it extends their busy start to the window, as Cook makes serious changes to the squad.

Here we look at some of the reaction to the arrival of the keeper from Twitter…

This is an absolutely brilliant signing. The best goalkeeper in League 2 last season! https://t.co/U8TqRkA2kG — Cal Parrish (@CalParrish) June 28, 2021

Sign of a good team always starts with the keeper. Great signing #itfc https://t.co/TtIsme8Jl3 — Matthew Nicholson (@mattynipper) June 28, 2021

Exciting times at last our club on front foot with recruitment a gk with Real promise #itfc 🧤💙💙 https://t.co/iHwrss7b3S — rob (@robpooley1) June 28, 2021

We have brilliant signings coming out of our ears, and it isn’t even July! Keep them coming please @IpswichTown X #ITFC https://t.co/PvldTuFUGv — Matt Francis (@MattWHF) June 28, 2021

this could turn out to be the best signing we’ll make this summer.

you blues https://t.co/VgdJBk7mcy — Courts (@Courtney_itfc) June 28, 2021