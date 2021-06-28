Ipswich Town
‘What a signing’, ‘Absolutely brilliant’ – These Ipswich Town fans are delighted as another new recruit confirmed
Ipswich Town have completed the signing of keeper Vaclav Hladky from Salford City.
It's official.#itfc
— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) June 28, 2021
The Czech stopper has signed a three-year deal at Portman Road and he arrives after a terrific season in League Two, where he starred for the Ammies, picking up the Golden Glove after recording 22 clean sheets and he was also named in the Team of the Year.
Such form caught the eye, and Paul Cook has moved swiftly to bring in the 30-year-old, who is sure to be the Tractor Boys number one moving forward.
Given his pedigree, and the fact that the team were desperate for a new keeper, it’s fair to say that this signing has gone down very well with the Ipswich support, particularly as it extends their busy start to the window, as Cook makes serious changes to the squad.
Here we look at some of the reaction to the arrival of the keeper from Twitter…
