Cardiff City

‘What a shambles of a football club we are’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to player news confirmation

Published

9 mins ago

on

Cardiff City have confirmed that defender Filip Benkovic has returned to Leicester City following his brief loan spell in the Welsh capital.

Benkovic initially made the switch to the Bluebirds on a one-year loan deal, but has been recalled by the Premier League outfit after limited opportunities at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Croatian centre-back joined Neil Harris’ team on Transfer Deadline Day back in October, but his only appearance came more than two months later in their recent defeat at Wycombe.

Having moved on the same day that Aden Flint left for Sheffield Wednesday, it isn’t surprising that Benkovic has been sent back to Leicester less than two days after the former Bristol City defender returned to Cardiff following his injury.

But with Flint still unavailable, it leaves Harris with just one fit recognised centre-back at present  Curtis Nelson after Sean Morrison hobbled off at Wycombe last week, whilst Sol Bamba has made just five substitute appearances this season, and hasn’t been involved in Cardiff’s last three games.

Here’s how the Bluebirds faithful reacted to Benkovic’s departure on Twitter:


