‘What a shambles of a football club we are’ – Many Cardiff City fans react to player news confirmation

Cardiff City have confirmed that defender Filip Benkovic has returned to Leicester City following his brief loan spell in the Welsh capital.

Benkovic initially made the switch to the Bluebirds on a one-year loan deal, but has been recalled by the Premier League outfit after limited opportunities at the Cardiff City Stadium.

The Croatian centre-back joined Neil Harris’ team on Transfer Deadline Day back in October, but his only appearance came more than two months later in their recent defeat at Wycombe.

Having moved on the same day that Aden Flint left for Sheffield Wednesday, it isn’t surprising that Benkovic has been sent back to Leicester less than two days after the former Bristol City defender returned to Cardiff following his injury.

Can you name each of these 17 ex-Cardiff City players just by looking at these 3 clues?

1 of 17 Striker, 66 games, 23 goals. George Andrews Adrian Alston Darren Adams Bryn Allen

But with Flint still unavailable, it leaves Harris with just one fit recognised centre-back at present Curtis Nelson after Sean Morrison hobbled off at Wycombe last week, whilst Sol Bamba has made just five substitute appearances this season, and hasn’t been involved in Cardiff’s last three games.

Here’s how the Bluebirds faithful reacted to Benkovic’s departure on Twitter:

Ain’t going to change whilst Tan is still in charge expect much of the same nothing to do with Harris . At least two of our last four managers have said they don’t make the choices at the club. — matthew (@matthewblue1103) January 6, 2021

@CardiffCityFC well and truly dividing the fan base again. Shambles from top down. — John (@Jonno2601) January 6, 2021

What a shambles of a football club we are — Matt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@matthewjamesali) January 6, 2021

Can’t wait for flint and nelson at the back since mozza’s injured what has this club come to — Alfie Walker (@Alfiewalker1203) January 6, 2021

Don’t blame him for not wanting to stay. What a waste of a good loan 🥴 — Arran (@A17RNN) January 6, 2021

The club is a shambles from the top down . The only good thing is we may bring in another loan possibly a striker or midfielder but I doubt it . — matthew (@matthewblue1103) January 6, 2021

can’t say i’m surprised, but that was one waste of a loan. — Ellis🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@ellisccfc03) January 6, 2021

What a waste of a signing! Prem quality and not used at all what a joke — Michael Youde 💙 (@Youdley24) January 6, 2021

Not ideal. Shame a certain someone didn’t play him more. — Rhys Grant (@Bluebird131999) January 6, 2021

Signing of the season lads… — 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@I_Hopkins1) January 6, 2021