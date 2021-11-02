‘What a response’, ‘Giving LJ a nudge’ – Many Sunderland fans react to player’s eye-catching display for U23s

Sunderland forward Benji Kimpioka marked his return to the club with a hat-trick for the U23s yesterday, which has caused quite a stir among many Black Cats fans.

The 21-year-old recently returned to the North East after a difficult 28-day loan with National League Southend United, which saw him feature just twice in total.

Yesterday, Lee Johnson told the Sunderland Echo that Kimpioka “has got a bit to do” to break into his senior squad in what he described as “a period in his career and his life now where he’s got to grow up in terms of that maturity on and off the pitch”.

It didn’t take the Sweden youth international long to respond to the manager’s comments as he played a starring role in the U23s 3-0 win against Reading yesterday.

The young Black Cats were in fantastic form despite the recent exit of academy boss Elliott Dickman but there was no doubt that Kimpioka was the standout man down in Berkshire.

Tyrese Dyce teed him up for his opener in the first half while he added a second from the penalty spot after the break and then completed his hat-trick in style in the dying embers of the game.

His performance for the U23s has certainly caught the eye of Sunderland fans, many of whom took to Twitter to voice their thoughts…

He deserves a promotion to the First Team. When Benji went to Southend it was a Town, he's returned and now it's a City, just saying! — Simon Johnson (@j60nta2) November 1, 2021

Benji giving LJ a nudge — P (@justpassing73) November 1, 2021

LJ will be impressed. Well in Benji!🔴⚪ — Ethan Smith (@EthanSmith1717) November 1, 2021

Benji is a ludicrous man. Will this be the time he finally kicks on? Obviously not, but y’know. https://t.co/acIx55OjYx — Gyrwum (@gyrwum) November 1, 2021

There's definitely a player in there. The raw talent is there. Strange why the loans haven't worked out #safc https://t.co/B3jH3szYLm — Parker (@Parkersafc) November 1, 2021

What a response from the young man. After being challenged, he stepped up. Keep working lad!!! 💪🏼 #safc @BenjiKimpioka https://t.co/Uvas0aa0uS — The American Mackem 🔴⚪️🏆 (@AmericanMackem) November 1, 2021

Better than grigg — Ell (@RobsonEll) November 1, 2021

Hopefully tonight isn't just a glimpse off what Kimpioka could be but a start to his career, not holding my breathe but hopefully he seen what could be in store if he doesnt grab his chance here. — Steven Elliott (@ElliottSAFC) November 1, 2021