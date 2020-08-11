‘What a player’, ‘Yes please’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rumoured interest in defender

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for Vitória Guimarães defender Frederico Venancio according to Yorkshire Live.

The Owls conceded 66 goals in their 2019/20 league campaign, and it’s clear to see that Garry Monk is targeting defenders heading into the summer transfer window.

Garry Monk’s side finished 16th in the Championship table last season, after a dismal run of results saw them tumble down the second-tier standings.

Venancio is a player that the club’s supporters will know well, with the 27-year-old having a loan spell with the Owls earlier in his career.

He made 25 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2017/18 season, and will be hoping he can have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Venancio ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

Now that would be a good signing. But there's other areas on the pitch that need addressing. Full backs, Wingers and Forwards. — Carl Brookes (@vlcarl1) August 10, 2020

He did well for us but that ship has sailed, he isn’t what we need right now — ً (@NFtrauma) August 10, 2020

Would be a good signing on a free (IMO). — Mark Jackson (@MarkJack67) August 10, 2020

Please. Just please do this. Borner, iorfa, venancio back 3 next season is just too good to be left in my dreams — Whitto (@AWhitto) August 10, 2020

he developed quite well, wouldn't be a bad signing — Glenn Ashley (@GAimages) August 10, 2020

Yes please — ozzy🌹📈 (@_oswfc) August 10, 2020

Should've signed him at the end of his loan. He'd be a big improvement on what we have — Paul Andrews (@paulandrews22) August 10, 2020

He’s a decent player, and grew as the season went on. Would love to see him back — Dominic Stevenson 🇪🇺 (@HatScarfShirt) August 10, 2020

I would be quite happy with this. Was decent on the ball and got to grips with the Championship once he finally got game time — Craig Busby (@CraigoBuzz) August 10, 2020

What a player, would definitely take him on a free — Joe Marriott (@Joe_Marriott15) August 10, 2020

If he's available on a free get him in now — Matty yelnats (@MatthewStanle19) August 10, 2020

He was a great player, and would love to see him brought back to @swfc — Steven O'Sullivan (@StevenOSulliva4) August 10, 2020