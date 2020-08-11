Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Latest News

‘What a player’, ‘Yes please’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rumoured interest in defender

Published

9 mins ago

on

Sheffield Wednesday are eyeing a move for Vitória Guimarães defender Frederico Venancio according to Yorkshire Live. 

The Owls conceded 66 goals in their 2019/20 league campaign, and it’s clear to see that Garry Monk is targeting defenders heading into the summer transfer window.

Garry Monk’s side finished 16th in the Championship table last season, after a dismal run of results saw them tumble down the second-tier standings.

Venancio is a player that the club’s supporters will know well, with the 27-year-old having a loan spell with the Owls earlier in his career.

Are these facts about Sheffield Wednesday actually true or not? Test your knowledge in our quiz!

1 of 10

The club were founded in 1867. True or false?

He made 25 appearances for Sheffield Wednesday during the 2017/18 season, and will be hoping he can have his long-term future resolved at the earliest of opportunities.

Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday supporters took to social media to issue their thoughts on the club’s rumoured interest in signing Venancio ahead of the 2020/21 season.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


Related Topics:

Editorial Assistant at Snack Media, writing for Football League World on a regular basis! Sports Journalism graduate from Southampton Solent University.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a player’, ‘Yes please’ – Plenty of Sheffield Wednesday fans react to rumoured interest in defender

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: