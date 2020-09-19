‘What a player we have’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans in awe of one man in particular following Barnsley win

Reading comfortably beat Barnsley 2-0 on Saturday, with the visitors going down to nine men after two red cards.

The Royals took ascendancy of the game after the Tykes’ first red card as they took the lead through substitute Yakou Meite as he bundled home after a goalmouth scramble.

Then it was 18-year-old academy graduate Michael Olise, who stole the show when he netted his first senior goal for the club with a brilliant effort.

The ball dropped for the midfielder on the edge of the box and he volleyed it home into the bottom corner leaving the Barnsley goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a huge moment for the youngster, and one that could push him onto have a great season in the blue and white hoops of Reading.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the youngster’s fine performance on Saturday…

Michael Olise is 18 🤯🤯🤯 What a player we have! #readingfc — Alex Stone (@alexgstone) September 19, 2020

Olise class but Omar Richards motm with ease 🤩🔵⚪ #readingfc — Dan Frost (@dan_frost20) September 19, 2020

Controlled the game when Barnsley went down to 9 but not a great performance before that. Richards and Olise best players for us, and Meite looked decent when coming on. 2 wins out of 2 games, can't complain much about that. #readingfc — Harrison Mitchell (@harrison1871rfc) September 19, 2020

MICHEAL, MICHEAL OLISE RUNS DOWN THE WING FOR ME #readingfc — Kezza (@RKezza25) September 19, 2020

Poor first half. We’ve been run ragged but the red card has evened it up.

Richards and Olise have been the better players.#readingfc — Paul Styles (@TQ_Royal) September 19, 2020

Incredible strike from Olise!! #readingfc — Tom Maynard (@ttmaynard) September 19, 2020