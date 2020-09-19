Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a player we have’ – Plenty of Reading FC fans in awe of one man in particular following Barnsley win

1 hour ago

Reading comfortably beat Barnsley 2-0 on Saturday, with the visitors going down to nine men after two red cards.

The Royals took ascendancy of the game after the Tykes’ first red card as they took the lead through substitute Yakou Meite as he bundled home after a goalmouth scramble.

Then it was 18-year-old academy graduate Michael Olise, who stole the show when he netted his first senior goal for the club with a brilliant effort.

The ball dropped for the midfielder on the edge of the box and he volleyed it home into the bottom corner leaving the Barnsley goalkeeper with no chance.

It was a huge moment for the youngster, and one that could push him onto have a great season in the blue and white hoops of Reading.

Here’s how Reading supporters reacted to the youngster’s fine performance on Saturday…

