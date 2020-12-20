Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Norwich City

‘What a player’, ‘Unreal’ – Many Norwich City fans react to 20-year-old’s performance v Cardiff

Norwich City moved five points clear at the top of the Championship standings following a fifth consecutive league victory against Cardiff City on Saturday.

A first-half strike from Emiliano Buendia opened the scoring for the Canaries, before the Argentine turned provider for Todd Cantwell to thump home his first league goal since New Year’s Day to secure yet another win for Daniel Farke’s team.

The victory also means that Norwich will head into 2021 inside the automatic promotion places – with the Carrow Road outfit seven points clear of third-placed Bournemouth, with two games left.

The likes of Cantwell and Buendia grabbed the headlines with their goalscoring exploits, but the ever-reliable Oliver Skipp, who only turned 20-years-old in September, produced another fine performance against the Bluebirds.

Skipp has started all 20 of Norwich’s Championship matches following his season-long loan move from Tottenham – playing all but 63 minutes of the entire league campaign.

Against Cardiff, the Spurs man not only managed to win more tackles than anyone else on the pitch (via FotMob), misplacing just three of his 47 attempted passes which gave him a completion rate of just more than 93%.

Here’s now Norwich supporters reacted to Skipp’s performance against the Welsh outfit:


