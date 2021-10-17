‘What a player’, ‘Unbelievable’ – Many Derby County fans react to influential display from ace in Preston stalemate

A number of Derby County supporters were left thoroughly impressed by the performance of Festy Ebosele following the Rams’ goalless draw at Preston North End.

The Rams went into the game aiming to try and put some more vital points on the board as they continue to aim to close the gap on the teams above them in the Championship table.

Wayne Rooney’s side were once again able to show solidity at the back to contain most of what Preston had to throw at them.

However, they lacked enough of a cutting edge going forwards to take anything more than a point from their trip to Deepdale.

Ebosele had been brought off the bench in the Rams’ goalless draw at home to Swansea City before the international break and he delivered a strong cameo display in that game.

Rooney, therefore, offered him the chance to start against Preston down the right-hand side of their defence in Nathan Byrne’s absence.

The defender was able to deliver a strong performance on just his second league start of the campaign with him winning eight duels, as well as making four tackles and one interception.

While he also helped Derby get forwards by completing all three of the dribbles that he attempted.

It was a performance that shows the quality that Ebosele can bring to the table for the Rams if he were to be handed a regular run in the side by Rooney.

Many Derby supporters were impressed with the 19-year-old’s dribbling abilities and also his solidity at the back.

Here, we take a look at some of the best reactions on social media…

Ebosele MOTM. Feel like the game was there for the taking… we faded in the second half. #dcfc — Liam (@LWTS96) October 16, 2021

Ebosele man it shouldn't be that easy to take players on — Lewis (@LewisJubb) October 16, 2021

Festy Ebosele what a player — Maxdcfc (@maxpaterson19) October 16, 2021

Ebosele just needs to run at defenders! Quality. — DCFC (@DcfcFansTalk) October 16, 2021

thought he had an excellent game, more so if he stopped falling over under the slightest touch..will he be in the team on Tuesday night ? — Phil Stone (@HiltonRam1) October 16, 2021

Yh festy was class today. Has unbelievable speed as well — George (@dcfcGeorge_) October 16, 2021