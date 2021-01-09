‘What a player’, ‘Top quality’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans are loving defender’s recent performance v Cardiff City

Nottingham Forest continued their good run of form by putting divisional rivals Cardiff City to the sword in the FA Cup with an early goal.

Lyle Taylor netted in the third minute and it went unanswered, despite Cardiff seemingly dominating the match.

The Bluebirds had 15 shots to the home side’s three and also acquired 61% of the match possession, but it’s goals that win you games and Neil Harris’ men couldn’t find the back of the net.

That means that Neil Harris’ side have now lost four games in a row and his job must surely be up for discussion as Cardiff fans are growing very impatient with the downturn of results and performances.

Did Nottingham Forest sign each of these 14 players for more or less than £1 million?

1 of 14 Did Nottingham Forest sign Zach Clough for more or less than £1million? More Less

As for Forest, it was an out-of-favour player who was given the nod by Chris Hughton that really impressed in the victory.

Gaetan Bong had only made one appearance this season for the Tricky Trees, with Yuri Ribeiro preferred at left back.

But the Cameroon international provided the key assist for Taylor to bag the winning goal and put in an all-round great performance for Forest.

Reds fans have been reacting to Bong’s superb performance on social media as he put a real case down to become a regular starter.

I liked his performance. Overlapping well with Ameobi. Intent to put some good balls in. Fair play to him — Jamie (@JamieBriody) January 9, 2021

100% one of our best three players. — Lee Clarke (@Clarkey_No1) January 9, 2021

Gaetan Bong reminds me of Zinedine Zidane in his prime #NFFC — Twheatman (@Twheatman) January 9, 2021

Gaetan Bong turning into prime Roberto Carlos. #NFFC — Sam (@Sam_Rowan) January 9, 2021

gaetan bong what a player #nffc — Jake (@jpiggers1805) January 9, 2021

Bong. First ball he puts in the box and it's more on the money than 99% of our crosses over the rest of the season. — 🇬🇧 ☆ RED REBEL ☆ 🇬🇧 (@Reds_Revolution) January 9, 2021

Bong played very well today #nffc — Ricky (@Ricky85870078) January 9, 2021

Bong was top quality today. Still ridiculous he was written off after 1 game last season #NFFC — harveyscrim (@NFFC_Harvey) January 9, 2021

Can’t fault Bongs first half then👏🏻 #nffc — rory lomax (@roryjlomax) January 9, 2021

Bong is playing himself into the first team right now.. #nffc — ⭐️🌳⭐️🇬🇧 (@TrickyTreesDave) January 9, 2021