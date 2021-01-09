Do Not Sell My Personal Information
‘What a player’, ‘Top quality’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans are loving defender’s recent performance v Cardiff City

1 hour ago

Nottingham Forest continued their good run of form by putting divisional rivals Cardiff City to the sword in the FA Cup with an early goal.

Lyle Taylor netted in the third minute and it went unanswered, despite Cardiff seemingly dominating the match.

The Bluebirds had 15 shots to the home side’s three and also acquired 61% of the match possession, but it’s goals that win you games and Neil Harris’ men couldn’t find the back of the net.

That means that Neil Harris’ side have now lost four games in a row and his job must surely be up for discussion as Cardiff fans are growing very impatient with the downturn of results and performances.

As for Forest, it was an out-of-favour player who was given the nod by Chris Hughton that really impressed in the victory.

Gaetan Bong had only made one appearance this season for the Tricky Trees, with Yuri Ribeiro preferred at left back.

But the Cameroon international provided the key assist for Taylor to bag the winning goal and put in an all-round great performance for Forest.

Reds fans have been reacting to Bong’s superb performance on social media as he put a real case down to become a regular starter.


