‘What a player’ – These MK Dons fans enthuse as star inspires in 3-3 draw

MK Dons extended their unbeaten league run to eight matches after drawing 3-3 at home to Fleetwood Town on Tuesday night.

Midfielder Scott Twine scored a hat-trick for Liam Manning’s side, with two fine strikes rounded off by a sublime free-kick that went in via the crossbar.

The visitors, who occupy 20th place, went ahead twice in the first half through Ged Garner.

But Twine’s third goal of the night put the Dons in the ascendancy until Daniel Batty equalised in the 88th-minute for Fleetwood.

Twine’s first career hat-trick saw him awarded man of the match on a night where he completed 24 of his 31 attempted passes, with three of those being key passes.

The 22-year-old spent the first half of last season on loan at Newport County before being recalled by Swindon Town in January. Despite his time at Rodney Parade being cut short, his performances saw him named their Young Player of the Season.

Twine turned down a new deal with Swindon before moving to Stadium MK in the summer.

He has filled the void of the departed Scott Fraser, who signed for Ipswich Town.

Fans raved about his display against Fleetwood, while others were satisfied with the point.

Scott Twine is good at football — Harry (@HP17___) September 28, 2021

What a match…..@Scotttwine10 free kick 🔥🔥🔥 — Jamie (@jammeydodge) September 28, 2021

What a hatrick What a player we'll done SCOTT TWINE… 👏👏 — Ian Smith (@IanSmit89787972) September 28, 2021

We didn’t play well enough second half but still a decent point, Fleetwood were a lot better than I though they were. Scott Twine didn’t deserve to draw we’re lucky to have him. Onto Saturday ⚪️⚫️ — markl (@mark_l04) September 28, 2021

What a rollercoaster tonight! Grateful for the point, as it's better than nothing. #COYD — Gavin Deciphering Life (@GJRoberts92) September 28, 2021

Unlucky tonight lads but still some positives to take. Time to focus on Saturday! — Jack (@JackWilliams64) September 28, 2021

Fair play to them can’t knock them today think we where maybe a little bit complacent except Scott Twine I love Scott twine — Joe (@JoeMKDS) September 28, 2021