‘What a player’, ‘The GOAT’ – These Bristol City fans heap praise on 30-y/o after crucial win over Millwall

Bristol City picked up a crucial three points against Millwall this afternoon, with Andi Weimann once again making the difference for Nigel Pearson’s men.

The 30-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Robins in what has been a tough campaign so far, and he continued that form against the Lions.

Weimann had put the hosts ahead, but the Londoners were ahead by half time. However, the former Aston Villa man would step up again for Bristol City, scoring in the 73rd and 85th minute to complete the comeback and ensure he left with the match ball.

That result lifted the side up to 14th in the table and they now have a very healthy lead over the bottom three.

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with Weimann and his contribution, and here we look at some of the reaction to his display from some of the support on Twitter…

THE GOAT. — Tom 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@bcfctom_) January 2, 2022

Always gives 100%, we need him next season! — nollers (@ollie7068) January 2, 2022

Bristol city hall of fame player. End of. — Michael Massiah (@MichaelMassiah4) January 2, 2022

do we need another striker? with weimann performing like that, NO — Jackson Macmanus 🏳‍🌈 (@JacksonMacmanus) January 2, 2022

Scary to think the position we would be in without him!! — Joel Clark (@JoelCla95306777) January 2, 2022

Weimann doesn’t do single goals. It’s 2/3 or nothing and I couldn’t love him more. What a player — bcfcalex (@ciderarmy03) January 2, 2022

Dynamite 💥🇦🇹 — George Townsend (@GeorgeT_UK) January 2, 2022