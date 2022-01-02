Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Bristol City

‘What a player’, ‘The GOAT’ – These Bristol City fans heap praise on 30-y/o after crucial win over Millwall

Published

47 seconds ago

on

Bristol City picked up a crucial three points against Millwall this afternoon, with Andi Weimann once again making the difference for Nigel Pearson’s men.

The 30-year-old has been one of the standout performers for the Robins in what has been a tough campaign so far, and he continued that form against the Lions.

Weimann had put the hosts ahead, but the Londoners were ahead by half time. However, the former Aston Villa man would step up again for Bristol City, scoring in the 73rd and 85th minute to complete the comeback and ensure he left with the match ball.

That result lifted the side up to 14th in the table and they now have a very healthy lead over the bottom three.

Did each of these 20 midfielders ever score a goal for Bristol City?

1 of 20

Cole Skuse

As you would expect, the fans were delighted with Weimann and his contribution, and here we look at some of the reaction to his display from some of the support on Twitter…


Related Topics:
ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a player’, ‘The GOAT’ – These Bristol City fans heap praise on 30-y/o after crucial win over Millwall

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: