‘What a player’, ‘Thanks, Sheffield United’ – These West Brom fans react as 26-y/o makes huge impact on international duty

Callum Robinson’s good start to the season continued as he scored twice in Ireland’s 3-0 win at Azerbaijan this evening.

The West Brom forward has been in the news for the past few days but the focus was on his football as he shone to ensure Stephen Kenny picked up his first competitive win in charge of the Boys in Green.

Whilst there was an element of fortune for Robinson’s second goal, his first was an outstanding strike with his left foot that got Ireland off to a perfect start.

In truth, he probably should’ve got a hat-trick, with the hosts unable to cope with the pace and movement of the 26-year-old, who spurned a few decent chances after the break.

As you would expect, the Baggies fans were delighted to see their player perform well on international duty. Here we look at some of the reaction to Robinson from Twitter…

Save some for next week lad — Andythegoat (@Andy95816859) October 9, 2021

CR7 💙 — Gemma (@Gemmabaggies) October 9, 2021

How do you silence people of your personal opinions… with goals 👏🏻 — Jamie Rossiter (@Jay89R) October 9, 2021

I'm so honoured to know this plays for US 🤩 — Tekz (@Tekzyuh) October 9, 2021

Thanks Sheffield United😛 — Pete😎 Caldicott (@musicmonkey1966) October 9, 2021

What a player — WBA (@WB_A_) October 9, 2021