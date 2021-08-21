‘What a player’, ‘Take a bow’ – Many West Brom fans react to one man’s display in Blackburn win

West Bromwich Albion made it three wins in the bounce in the Sky Bet Championship this afternoon, defeating Blackburn Rovers by two goals to one at Ewood Park.

The Baggies have made an excellent start to the season under Valerien Ismael, and picked up another three points this afternoon.

The afternoon started in excellent fashion, too, with Alex Mowatt grabbing his second goal in as many games and volleying into the top corner.

Matty Phillips doubled the Baggies’ lead soon after, tapping in from close-range, before Ben Brereton pulled one back for Rovers shortly after half-time.

But Albion held onto a big win, with Mowatt standing out for Ismael’s men once again.

Mowatt has shown his class since reuniting with Ismael at the Hawthorns, and showed his quality to pick out the top corner with a thunderous volley this afternoon.

Here, we take a look at Albion fans’ reactions to his performance…

Also mowatt>zidane and phillips>messi — LD (@___WBA___) August 21, 2021

Alex Mowatt is fast becoming one of my favourite Albion players 😍 #WBA — Danny Wright (@dannyw_92) August 21, 2021

We paid a whole £0 for Alex Mowatt — albion x (@WBA_99_) August 21, 2021

Alex Mowatt and Matt Clarke are reasons we should trust the recruitment team #wba — David Healy (@davehealy1) August 21, 2021

alex mowatt you absolute animal #wba — neil (@neilololol) August 21, 2021