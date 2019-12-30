‘What a player’, ‘Such a baller’ – Loads of Fulham fans react as attacking star shares update

Loads of Fulham fans have reacted to Bobby Decordova-Reid’s post-match thoughts after he secured all three points for the side on Sunday against Stoke City.

The summer signing, on loan for the season from Cardiff, put his side in front just 25 minutes into the clash with The Potters, reacting quickest to tap home after Jack Butland could on parry an Anthony Knockaert effort.

Christmas has been a wonderful time of year for the 26-year-old, scoring three times in two games after netting a brace against Luton Town on Boxing Day.

In total he has now bagged four goals in 21 games for his new side, playing predominantly from midfield, laying on another four assists for his teammates as well.

It is a result that also moves The Whites back into third place and to within nine points of the automatic promotion spots.

The attacker has become a fan favourite in recent months and here is what was said after he shared his latest thoughts…

paddyhaggerrr 🐐

cjd_22 Keep dem coming 🔥

the_realamac Keep banging those goals in!

deeocee Carry form into 2020 🔥🙌🏾

joekent05 What a player ⚫️⚪️

eviepottingerx Such a Baller !! 3 goals in 4 days ! COYW⚪️⚫️

samgardiner_ Even better if u sign permanently 😁💪🏽