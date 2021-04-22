Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Connect with us

Middlesbrough

‘What a player’, ‘Shades of prime Pirlo’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans rave about one man after Rotherham win

Published

47 mins ago

on

It was a good night for Middlesbrough on Wednesday, as they beat Rotherham United 2-1 at The New York Stadium.

Things had started badly for Neil Warnock’s side against the ‘Boro manager’s old club, with Angus MacDonald putting the Millers in front after just three minutes.

However, after Matt Crooks was somewhat controversially sent off for the hosts 18 minutes in, Middlesbrough rallied with George Saville equalising just past the half-hour mark, before Chuba Akpom netted what proved to be the winner ten minutes after half time.

That result ended a run of five games without a win for ‘Boro, and one player who certainly seemed to impress on the night, was Connor Malley.

Are these 17 facts about Middlesbrough's club badge true or false?

1 of 17

1) Boro's lion on the badge was originally blue?

With Grant Hall being forced off injured in the incident that led to Crooks’ red card, Malley was the man introduced for his ‘Boro debut, a move that paid off for the visitors.

The 21-year-old produced a strong display for the hosts in helping them to victory, with his performance earning him the man of the match award from Sky Sports.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to pay tribute to Malley as they took to Twitter to give their thought on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the midfielder.


Related Topics:

UCLan Sports Journalism graduate, been writing for Football League World since March 2019. I've previously worked for the likes of Blackburn Rovers and Opta, among others.

ScoopDragon Football News Network

Article title: ‘What a player’, ‘Shades of prime Pirlo’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans rave about one man after Rotherham win

Please leave feedback to help us improve the site: