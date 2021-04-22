‘What a player’, ‘Shades of prime Pirlo’ – Plenty of Middlesbrough fans rave about one man after Rotherham win

It was a good night for Middlesbrough on Wednesday, as they beat Rotherham United 2-1 at The New York Stadium.

Things had started badly for Neil Warnock’s side against the ‘Boro manager’s old club, with Angus MacDonald putting the Millers in front after just three minutes.

However, after Matt Crooks was somewhat controversially sent off for the hosts 18 minutes in, Middlesbrough rallied with George Saville equalising just past the half-hour mark, before Chuba Akpom netted what proved to be the winner ten minutes after half time.

That result ended a run of five games without a win for ‘Boro, and one player who certainly seemed to impress on the night, was Connor Malley.

With Grant Hall being forced off injured in the incident that led to Crooks’ red card, Malley was the man introduced for his ‘Boro debut, a move that paid off for the visitors.

The 21-year-old produced a strong display for the hosts in helping them to victory, with his performance earning him the man of the match award from Sky Sports.

Perhaps not surprisingly therefore, plenty of Middlesbrough fans were keen to pay tribute to Malley as they took to Twitter to give their thought on the game.

Here, we take a look at what some of those supporters had to say about the midfielder.

Announce Connor Malley statue — Lewis Middleton (@Lewi123) April 21, 2021

Conner Malley 👏👏👏 — Anton de Sedge (@AntonSedgeman1) April 21, 2021

Connor Malley.. That is all 👏👏. Cheeky goal for @cakpom aswell, get in ❤️ — Danny Reed. (@danreedofficial) April 21, 2021

Not even being dramatic right but there were shades of prime Pirlo in that Connor Malley performance — Alex Hall (@boro_alex2) April 21, 2021

Very happy for Chuba to get a goal played well, thought him and Duncan played well together, Connor Malley looks a solid talent and well done to him didn’t look out of place. #UTB 🔴⚪️ — Adam (@AdamFryett10) April 21, 2021

Great performance today and what a player Malley is! Kebano class also #UTB — Matthew Bye (@MatthewBye13) April 21, 2021

Can we just appreciate Connor malley 👏👏 — Ben 🇨🇩 (@BenHatfield19) April 21, 2021

Now start Malley every game between now and next season. — Josh (@JLA199227) April 21, 2021