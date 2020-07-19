Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Leeds United

‘What a player’, ‘Pure class’ – These Leeds United fans are in awe of 35-y/o after display against Derby

Published

2 mins ago

on

Leeds United came from behind to seal a 3-1 win over Derby County on Sunday afternoon as they celebrated winning the Championship title in style.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men travelled to Pride Park in the knowledge they had already sealed the title following Brentford’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke yesterday, but a much-changed Leeds side still managed to seal the three points following Saturday’s celebrations.

Chris Martin opened the scoring for Derby before Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton found the net for Leeds, with a Matthew Clarke own goal then sealing the victory for the Elland Road outfit late on as they claimed their 27th success of the season.

Hernandez produced a particularly glossy display on his return to the starting line-up as the 35-year-old not only levelled the scores for his side, but he proved to have a typically impressive influence on the match as his creativity helped Leeds earn three points.

Plenty of Leeds supporters took to Twitter to once again hail Hernandez’s exploits on the pitch with many fans praising the way he influenced the game, while others also claimed he looked a cut above fellow veteran Wayne Rooney during the Whites’ 3-1 win.

Here are some of the reactions to Hernandez’s display…


