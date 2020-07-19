‘What a player’, ‘Pure class’ – These Leeds United fans are in awe of 35-y/o after display against Derby

Leeds United came from behind to seal a 3-1 win over Derby County on Sunday afternoon as they celebrated winning the Championship title in style.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men travelled to Pride Park in the knowledge they had already sealed the title following Brentford’s 1-0 defeat to Stoke yesterday, but a much-changed Leeds side still managed to seal the three points following Saturday’s celebrations.

Chris Martin opened the scoring for Derby before Pablo Hernandez and Jamie Shackleton found the net for Leeds, with a Matthew Clarke own goal then sealing the victory for the Elland Road outfit late on as they claimed their 27th success of the season.

Hernandez produced a particularly glossy display on his return to the starting line-up as the 35-year-old not only levelled the scores for his side, but he proved to have a typically impressive influence on the match as his creativity helped Leeds earn three points.

Plenty of Leeds supporters took to Twitter to once again hail Hernandez’s exploits on the pitch with many fans praising the way he influenced the game, while others also claimed he looked a cut above fellow veteran Wayne Rooney during the Whites’ 3-1 win.

Here are some of the reactions to Hernandez’s display…

I bet every club in the Championship wish they had a player like Pablo Hernandez👌#lufc #mot — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) July 19, 2020

Pablo Hernández is pure class. Like a fine wine.#LUFC — Nahiyan (@Nahiy4n) July 19, 2020

Pablo Hernandez, hungover and at 75% fitness has absolutely walked this game. King. Champion #lufc — Josh Hobbs (@JoshAHobbs) July 19, 2020

Is anyone keeping track of Hernandez's meg count for this game? Must be approaching double figures? — PaulLUFC 🏆 (@PaulLUFC1919) July 19, 2020

Pablo Hernandez has made Wayne Rooney look average today.. Just shows you who the better player really is👌#lufc #mot pic.twitter.com/p8yg59EKtU — Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan) July 19, 2020

Never thought I'd see someone step up like Gordon Strachan did to get us back to the top flight, but Pablo Hernandez has influenced this team in exactly the same way. Absolutely immense, I can't wait for next season #lufc — Paddy Gorman 💙🏆💛 (@LufcPaddy) July 19, 2020

What else can you say about Pablo Hernandez, absolute legend #lufc — LUFC💙💛 (@joshuamoody7) July 19, 2020

My god what I'd do to see Pablo Hernandez in a Leeds shirt for the rest of time. 35 never looked so good. What a player 🇪🇸 🧙‍♂️#LUFC — James Harding (@james4harding) July 19, 2020