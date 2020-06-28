‘What a player’, ‘On fire’ – Many Nottingham Forest fans excited by one man’s display against Huddersfield

Nottingham Forest got their promotion push back on track with a 3-1 victory over Huddersfield Town today and many Reds fans have been waxing lyrical about the performance of striker Lewis Grabban.

The 32-year-old opened the scoring for Sabri Lamouchi’s side two minutes before half time by smashing a volley past Jonas Lossl and then doubled his tally a minute after the break with a calm finish after bursting through on goal.

Ryan Yates extended Forest’s lead in the 86th minute before Karlan Grant grabbed the Terriers a consolation goal from the penalty spot in the seventh minute of added time.

The result means that Lamouchi’s men have closed the gap on the top two to seven points and now have a seven-point gap over Preston North End in seventh.

Grabban has been an integral part of their promotion push this term, having fired in 19 goals in the Championship. The striker has been a fantastic acquisition, having scored 36 goals since arriving at the City Ground in 2018.

You feel he is set to play a key role over the next seven games – with a number of games against sides in and around the top six – and in the play-offs should they qualify for them.

He appears to be a popular figure among fans of the East Midlands club, with many of them taking to Twitter to wax lyrical about his recent display.

Read their reaction here:

Grabban has been impeccable this season, honestly can’t fault the guy great finishing for his chances we actually create for him and brilliant work rate. Proper lone striker #NFFC — niall (@NiallLindsey) June 28, 2020

Think today really put the last nail in the coffin on the Grabban vs MessI debate. #NFFC — Reece Sanders (@Reece_Sanders1) June 28, 2020

Lewis Grabban on fire 🔥 — Jake Whalin (@jakeleewhalin) June 28, 2020

Lewis Grabban master class. — Claire (@LilMissRedDog) June 28, 2020

Massive. Love grabban. What a player — Tom Didsbury (@Tom_Dids) June 28, 2020

Yeah I agree, I wish Lewis Grabban played for us too. He's a goat #NFFC pic.twitter.com/WQs3MKTHqM — MartinTat 🔴⚪ (@martintat82) June 28, 2020

Ameboid and Grabban immense today..on fire! #nffc — Ed Barnes (@Ed_forest90) June 28, 2020