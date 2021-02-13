‘What a player’, ‘Never leave us’ – These Cardiff fans can’t get enough of 28-y/o following victory v Coventry

The Cardiff City renaissance has continued under Mick McCarthy as they notched up a third win in a row, this time against Coventry City with a 3-1 victory.

The Bluebirds were going into it off the back of consecutive wins over Bristol City and Rotherham United, and they were back in home comforts for this clash with the Sky Blues.

Cardiff haven’t lost since McCarthy replaced Neil Harris at the helm, and the former Ireland boss has switched the system as well to one with three centre-backs, bringing Aden Flint in from the cold following a loan spell at Sheffield Wednesday.

It seems to be getting the best out of all players and especially one man in particular – who McCarthy actually sold when he was managed of Ipswich.

Kieffer Moore is a striker that has not only turned into a Wales international, but a second-tier talisman, and he added two goals to his tally today against Coventry.

The 28-year-old has made it 13 goals in 25 league games and he was at his clinical best from close range, showing his new manager that he’s a far better player than the one he disposed of in 2018.

Moore has become a fan favourite at the Cardiff City Stadium since his arrival earlier in the season and he’s repaying his £2 million transfer fee with a lot of goals.

Check out some of the reactions to his performance today from Twitter!

