Charlton Athletic

‘What a player’ – Many Charlton fans impressed by one man after Nigel Adkins’ first game in charge

Published

6 mins ago

on

Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 with Wimbledon yesterday in the first game of Nigel Adkins’ tenure and many fans have heaped praise on Diallang Jaiyesimi after he grabbed his first goal for the club. 

The Addicks twice went ahead at Plough Lane, first through Jayden Stockley and then through Jaiyesimi, but both times their hosts pulled level – meaning the points were shared between the two League One sides.

Charlton were forced into an early change due to Conor Washington’s injury but bringing on their winter signing proved a smart move for Adkins.

Jaiyesimi joined from Swindon Town on transfer deadline day but has yet to really rediscover the strong form that he’d shown for the Robins at his new club.

Addicks supporters got a glimpse of what an exciting player the 22-year-old is yesterday, however, impressing both with and without the ball.

He opened his account for the south London club in the 21st minute by controlling a Liam Millar cross and smashing a half-volley past Nik Tzanev.

Despite being held to a draw by relegation-battling Wimbledon, it seems many Charlton supporters were impressed by Jaiyesimi’s display.

Read their reaction here:


