‘What a player’ – Many Charlton fans impressed by one man after Nigel Adkins’ first game in charge

Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 with Wimbledon yesterday in the first game of Nigel Adkins’ tenure and many fans have heaped praise on Diallang Jaiyesimi after he grabbed his first goal for the club.

The Addicks twice went ahead at Plough Lane, first through Jayden Stockley and then through Jaiyesimi, but both times their hosts pulled level – meaning the points were shared between the two League One sides.

Charlton were forced into an early change due to Conor Washington’s injury but bringing on their winter signing proved a smart move for Adkins.

Jaiyesimi joined from Swindon Town on transfer deadline day but has yet to really rediscover the strong form that he’d shown for the Robins at his new club.

Addicks supporters got a glimpse of what an exciting player the 22-year-old is yesterday, however, impressing both with and without the ball.

He opened his account for the south London club in the 21st minute by controlling a Liam Millar cross and smashing a half-volley past Nik Tzanev.

Despite being held to a draw by relegation-battling Wimbledon, it seems many Charlton supporters were impressed by Jaiyesimi’s display.

Read their reaction here:

Start DJ for the rest of the season. Drop Millar. Not our player and not performing like an untouchable. Use the lads who stand a chance of being here next season and beyond. #CAFC — Steve Kennedy (@SteveK157DFC) March 21, 2021

Hopefully builds his confidence, been waiting to see him send the leagues left backs to the shops. — Albert 🇩🇰 (@albertdrburrows) March 21, 2021

Great stuff DJ 💪 — Charlie (@charlie_exec) March 21, 2021

DJ is the good thing out of this game…And the 1st half. I hope Nigel's positive nature will work wonders for the rest of the season #cafc https://t.co/MsfBi1vO2M — Per Olafur Þórarinsson (@POlafur) March 20, 2021

So happy to see DJ get game time looks a quality player #cafc — Char🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@wheelercafc) March 20, 2021

Good first half – great run from millar & goal from Stockley – Really pleased for DJ 💥 Hope Washington's OK & not too bad 🤞🏻 Same again second half. COYR #cafc — 100%Charlton (@100PercentCafc) March 20, 2021

Generally a good first half. DJ and Millar the stand out players for me. 1-2#COYR #cafc — Ted Walker (@tedwalker555) March 20, 2021

What a player DJ is #cafc — jake (@jakeboyyyyyyyyy) March 20, 2021