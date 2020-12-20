‘What a player’ – Many Brentford fans react to 21-year-old’s performance v Reading

A return to form for Brentford winger Bryan Mbeumo helped the Bees extend their unbeaten Championship run to 13 matches following a 3-1 win over Reading.

The Frenchman’s only goal this season came in August’s 3-0 victory against Huddersfield Town, but he burst into life by trebling his tally for the campaign with an impressive brace as Thomas Frank’s team climbed to fourth in the standings.

After Mathias Jensen’s early opener, Mbeumo then struck twice in six first-half minutes as the Bees won for just the fourth time since moving into their new stadium.

Quiz: Have any of these 22 players ever been in Brentford’s academy?

1 of 22 Has Jay Tabb ever been in Brentford’s academy? Yes No

His first goal was all about the quality of his left-footed strike from outside the box, whilst his second was a neat finish from inside the box after latching onto Ivan Toney’s pass.

Mbeumo has generally struggled following the departures of Ollie Watkins and Said Benrahma to Aston Villa and West Ham respectively, which broke up the Bees’ lethal front-three from last season, but he appears to be heading in the right direction after this display.

And here’s now the Brentford faithful reacted to Mbeumo’s performance on Saturday:

Wonderful to have you back in the scoresheet… keep up that form !! — Irish Bees 🇮🇪🐝 (@IrishBees) December 20, 2020

What a game what brilliant goals what a player. There's only one Bryan Mbeumo — DREW (@andrewbenjamin1) December 20, 2020

Pleased for you bro!!! Looked good this season, just needed one to land! 🔥 — Richie K (@djrichiek) December 20, 2020

Well done boys, great to have you on the scoresheet again Bryan ⚽️ 🔥🐝 — Debbie (@bees4ever7) December 20, 2020

Return of the goat🐐 — Ivan toney and inshallah FC (@jensaired) December 20, 2020

Bryan and Sergi in improved form and we played that second half without one of our regular back four. Can’t be bad 🐝 — DJSkippa (@BrightonBees) December 19, 2020

Great to see @BMbeumo19 back to his scoring ways! No doubt more to come! 🐝 — Brynneth Palthrow (@bryncurran) December 20, 2020