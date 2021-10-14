‘What a player’, ‘Makes me so happy’ – Many Sunderland fans left buzzing after teenager’s comments

Sunderland 18-year-old Ellis Taylor has labelled the 2-1 EFL Trophy victory against Manchester United U23s as “unbelievable” and many Black Cats fans have been quick to heap praise on him after last night’s display.

The North East club hosted the Red Devils academy side for their EFL Trophy North Group F tie last night and Lee Johnson named a side packed full of youth, with the inclusion of only one senior player likely to lead to a fine from the EFL.

Sunderland’s young players repaid the faith the manager had put in them as they beat United 2-1 to secure qualification to the knock-out stages of the competition.

Taylor started on the right flank and played a vital role in the victory as Stephen Wearne headed in his cross to score the winner for the hosts after 66 minutes.

Speaking to club media after the game, the teenager offered his thoughts on an impressive Sunderland victroy.

“The game was unbelievable,” said Taylor. “I’m buzzing. In front of the fans with a few of the young lads on the bench getting their debuts, it was class.

“I thought we deserved it really, we were under a bit of pressure at the end but I thought we rode the storm quite well. Unbelievable three points, I’m buzzing.”

When pressed on what it was like playing in front of fans at the Stadium of Light, he added: “Class.

“I had a little taster in pre-season against Hull but this is more of a competitive game and to get the win, they were class. I’m just buzzing. 6,000 people, it is what you dream of.”

Taylor has been training with the first team this season and after impressing in the EFL Trophy, it appears he has his eyes on a league debut.

“It’s a big step up,” he said when asked about life with the senior squad. “When I first went up I was nervous but now I’m in and around it. I love training every day, I’m getting more and more confident as the weeks go on and just with the gaffer helping me.

1 of 22 Who is the current manufacturer of Sunderland's away kit? Umbro Adidas Nike Puma

“He likes me so I just need to prove to him what I can do and hopefully I can keep on impressing and getting in the side. Hopefully, a league debut comes soon.”

Unsurprisingly, the 18-year-old seems a popular figure among the Sunderland fans already with many taking to Twitter to voice their thoughts after his comments…

Such a class reaction from the lad. Im still reeling from the likes of rodwell and ndong so to see this makes me well happy.

Go on sonnnn 😃😃😃😃😃😊😊😊😊😊 — lozza (@dj_lozza) October 13, 2021

That’s an affecting video. He’s clearly delighted and his words show that the Papa John Trophy does have real value, after all. — Nicola Lee (@NicolaL14422896) October 13, 2021

Keep progressing and learning the way you are and a league game is just a matter of time..great performance by you all…done us proud! 🔴⚪️🔴😉👏👏 — Colin Roberts (@mackem49000) October 13, 2021

Well done @EllisTaylor21 very mature young man. — Paul Frankland (@seatonmag) October 13, 2021

Brilliant performance from all the lads and a very good game from both teams. — AT (@Truemana3388) October 13, 2021

Well done fella class act ❤️🤍👍 — Lee Gamble (@LeeGamble1973) October 13, 2021

Speaks well for a lad so young. Go on Ellis 🔴⚪️ — James Tweddell (@Jamestweddell) October 13, 2021