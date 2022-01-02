Do Not Sell My Personal Information
QPR

‘What a player’, ‘Magician’ – Many QPR fans hail individual following performance v Birmingham

Published

15 seconds ago

on

QPR made it five games unbeaten away from home as they started 2022 with three points beating Birmingham City 2-1. 

It was Chris Willock who grabbed the plaudits though after a superb solo effort proved to be the winner for Mark Warburton’s side.

Albert Adomah gave QPR the lead after 15 minutes with Birmingham City struggling to come up with a response.

Adomah was the 13th different scorer for QPR this season, the highest in the league but it was Willock who grabbed the headlines.

His individual effort won the game for QPR as he dribbled past two Birmingham defenders from the left before slotting into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was the 24-year-old’s sixth goal of the season, taking his goal contributions in the league up to 10 for the season in what is proving to be a breakout campaign for the former Arsenal and Benfica winger.

Plenty of supporters took to Twitter to praise their star man after another man of the match display – here’s what they were saying.


