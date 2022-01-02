‘What a player’, ‘Magician’ – Many QPR fans hail individual following performance v Birmingham

QPR made it five games unbeaten away from home as they started 2022 with three points beating Birmingham City 2-1.

It was Chris Willock who grabbed the plaudits though after a superb solo effort proved to be the winner for Mark Warburton’s side.

Albert Adomah gave QPR the lead after 15 minutes with Birmingham City struggling to come up with a response.

Adomah was the 13th different scorer for QPR this season, the highest in the league but it was Willock who grabbed the headlines.

His individual effort won the game for QPR as he dribbled past two Birmingham defenders from the left before slotting into the bottom right-hand corner.

It was the 24-year-old’s sixth goal of the season, taking his goal contributions in the league up to 10 for the season in what is proving to be a breakout campaign for the former Arsenal and Benfica winger.

Plenty of supporters took to Twitter to praise their star man after another man of the match display – here’s what they were saying.

Chris Willock cost QPR just £750k. 11 G/A this season🔥 WHAT. A. BARGAIN. #QPR pic.twitter.com/XuB80HX3tK — UpTheRs (@UpTheRs_) January 2, 2022

Some player that Chris Willock. #qpr — Sam Hardman (@SamGabrielLo) January 2, 2022

Chris Willock you magician, the dribbling and close control is nuts #QPR — Jack (@soccerscoutjack) January 2, 2022

Unbelievable moment of individual brilliance. Well played Chris Willock 🙌 — Talking Rangers (@talking_rangers) January 2, 2022

Chris Willock (10) has been directly involved in more Championship goals this season than any other QPR player (6 goals, 4 assists). 🔵#QPR⚪️ pic.twitter.com/EYPVlWhI9i — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) January 2, 2022

WOW CHRIS WILLOCK — Alfie (@alfiebryant8) January 2, 2022

WHAT A GOAL @chriswillock 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔵⚪️🔵⚪️🔵⚪️ — Duncan Mccreadie 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 (@duncanmccreadie) January 2, 2022

chris willock – he’s better than his brother — micah (@notmicah__) January 2, 2022

Chris Willock’s dribbling ability is a joke! And he’s not a bad finisher either 🔥 — 丹特. (@jonesy95_) January 2, 2022

Just a reminder that we paid seven hundred and fifty thousand great British pounds for Chris Willock — Luke (@LukeDavis238) January 2, 2022

chris willock is better than jadon sancho — jamiek435 (@jamiekelly435) January 2, 2022