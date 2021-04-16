‘What a player’, ‘Immense’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are loving defender’s recent showing

Coventry City picked up a crucial three points in their bid to survive in the Championship, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United.

Le Ostigard scored the only goal of the game for the Sky Blues, as they moved up to 18th in the second-tier standings, and more importantly, six points clear of the Millers, who are sat 22nd in the table.

Ostigard’s goal was his second of the season, and he’ll be delighted to cap off an impressive showing with a goal on the night, in what was a vital win for Mark Robins’ side.

Coventry City have struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship in the second-half of this year’s league campaign, and will be hoping they can build on this strong performance against the Millers.

Ostigard took to Twitter following the win, and was evidently pleased with the result on Thursday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….

LOVE YOU LEO!!!! Absolute rock at the back and got the winner!! MY CB 💙💪 #PUSB pic.twitter.com/O8DaH3xgxQ — Owen ⚽️ (@Owen9732) April 15, 2021

Stay Leo, we appreciate you here more than anyone #PUSB — James🥚 (@JamesCCFC_) April 15, 2021

Stay — SuperbOstigard (@SuperbOstigard) April 15, 2021

Get that contract signed Leo and then experience the sky blue army at the Ricoh next season 👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻👍🏻 — Si Dixon (@skybluedicko) April 15, 2021

Come on u know you want to stay 🤩✍🏻💙 — Adam Crowe (@Adamcro20475084) April 16, 2021

I love you — harrycov (@CovHarry) April 15, 2021

Love your commitment to the cause Leo, please sign in the summer!!! — Sky Blue Sach (@SkyBlueSach) April 15, 2021

You and fadz where immense at the back — steven heath (@stevenh44485655) April 16, 2021

What a player!! Please sign permanently 🤩🤩 — Callum Moseley (@SkyBluesZoneYT) April 15, 2021

Sign a new contract pls Leo 💙🤍 — Michael Welch (@michaelwelchhh) April 15, 2021

Sounds good future captain of Coventry City doesn’t it? — Peel (@Peel_1971) April 15, 2021