Coventry City

‘What a player’, ‘Immense’ – Plenty of Coventry City fans are loving defender’s recent showing

2 mins ago

Coventry City picked up a crucial three points in their bid to survive in the Championship, as they ran out narrow 1-0 winners over relegation-threatened rivals Rotherham United. 

Le Ostigard scored the only goal of the game for the Sky Blues, as they moved up to 18th in the second-tier standings, and more importantly, six points clear of the Millers, who are sat 22nd in the table.

Ostigard’s goal was his second of the season, and he’ll be delighted to cap off an impressive showing with a goal on the night, in what was a vital win for Mark Robins’ side.

Coventry City have struggled for a positive run of results in the Championship in the second-half of this year’s league campaign, and will be hoping they can build on this strong performance against the Millers.

Ostigard took to Twitter following the win, and was evidently pleased with the result on Thursday evening.

Take a look at the best of the reaction from Twitter below….


