‘What a player he’s turning out to be’ – Few QPR fans expected this man to be one of the star performers this season

For all the young stars that Queens Park Rangers have, an often understated one is Ryan Manning.

The Irishman began playing in an unfamiliar left-back role towards the end of last season and going into this campaign under Mark Warburton, that was his certified position on the pitch.

A central midfielder by trade, Manning has proved to be a revelation on the left. His season started emphatically and fans couldn’t believe how well he was performing in the defence.

But his season took a slight downturn in the build-up to Christmas, as did QPR’s in general, and Manning went through a tough spell of being on the bench.

Since last month though, the 23-years-old has burst back into the first-team and has been as prolific as ever – he looked to be back at his early season best, and he scored an emphatic winner v Preston last time out.

He cut inside from the left and with the same peg, arrowed a shot into the top-right corner of the net to complete QPR’s comeback with ten-men.

Nobody questions his attacking ability, but the defensive side of his game has been alarming at times – even in the first-half against Preston, Manning was getting beaten every time, and it’s not the first time this season that he’s had a torrid afternoon defensively.

There’s still patches for Warburton to iron out of Manning’s game then, but fans only see him getting better. Manning has also caused a stir with Ireland fans, who believe that he should’ve been named in a match-day squad for them this season, but he’s still waiting on his first senior cap.

Here we take a look at what they’ve been saying on Twitter about Manning this season:

Back to winning ways, what a great squad we’ve got going on here,love this group of players they are really playing for the badge. Shoutout to the greatest LB in the championship Ryan manning what a player he’s turning out to be 🔵⚪️ COYRS #QPR pic.twitter.com/YIhqPPK5wA — TALKQPR (@TALK_QPR) October 5, 2019

QPR's Ryan Manning has created the most chances (25) and has been fouled the most often (21) amongst Championship players in all competitions this season. 🔵#QPR ⚪️ — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) September 10, 2019

Ryan Manning's season so far…

He's been rather good hasn't he. 🔵 #QPR ⚪️ ☘️ pic.twitter.com/TMZBRSukcf — Jack Supple (@JTSupple) October 6, 2019

Roberto Carlos has pictures of Ryan Manning on his wall, pass it on #QPR pic.twitter.com/t8GWgLb0Og — TALKQPR (@TALK_QPR) October 6, 2019

Very nice finish from Ryan Manning for QPR yesterday. Bizarre that he wasn’t involved in the last squad in November. Seems like he’d at the very least be strong backup for Stevens at LB in addition to an option in midfield if needed. pic.twitter.com/LFqWO06pxz — Oisin McQueirns (@McQueirns) March 8, 2020

Clever technique from Ryan Manning to score QPR’s equaliser. Caps off another good performance as he courts interest from Premier League clubs. Still no place for him in the senior Ireland squad? #QPR 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/hyYPfLlT9m — Nick Kituno (@kituno_sport) October 20, 2019